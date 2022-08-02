Bobby Shmurda Talks Re-branding His Image and Impact on Drill Music

*Bobby Shmurda speaks about his life post-prison, rebranding his image, and how he uses dance as therapy in a new interview with All Hip Hop.

“The dances are almost therapeutic and When I was dancing that time, I was really running from the streets. I was so blinded, I was just running from the streets,” he tells the outlet.

The hip-hop star also makes clear that his GS9 record label is not gang-related.

“I don’t know why everybody keep thinking it’s a gang,” he said. “It’s not a gang. Yes. It’s LLC, I pay taxes. It’s not a gang.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bobby talks about his various business ventures and his impact on Brooklyn Drill. Check out excerpts from his conversation with All Hip Hop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmu below.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: From your experience in prison, are there any lessons, any wisdom you want to impart on the youngsters?

Bobby Shmurda: Get security. Learn your business like you learn the drug game because other than that, yous a stupid ni##a running around. You learn your business like you learn the drug game. Like how you all take pride in all that other sh#t, the memories and all that other s###, take pride in your business. Sit down with your f###### lawyer for an hour. 60 f###### minutes. You f### with b###### for more than a day. How much time n##### texting b###### all day?

Chuck Creekmur: All day.

Bobby Shmurda: Sit down with your lawyer for an hour. Talk to them. Sit down with your people, your marketing, sit down with your s###. Learn your business, be a boss. Be a young boss. That’s the s### they don’t teach you. F### all that s###.

Chuck Creekmur: Yeah. Are you the godfather of Brooklyn Drill? What are you, the pioneer?

Bobby Shmurda: I’m not Drill, I’m Shmurda Music.

Chuck Creekmur: So you were never Drill?

Bobby Shmurda: It’s never Drill. Shmurda Music. Because the thing is, I feel Drill is like the Chief Keef. When I say Chief, anything that came up under him. Because a lot of these n##### came up on Chief, the whole thing.

Slops: But you just said some of the influence of the earlier stuff, like the 2014 stuff, there was a lot of Chief Keef influence. So would you say some of that was kind of like drill?

Bobby Shmurda: No, because it’s a different sound. I dance.

Slops: I got you. So it’s not the content you wouldn’t say?

Bobby Shmurda: No, because my s### is dancing music. All my s### is going to be dancy. Everything you want to do is going to dance to, I think Drill Music is more like…[dark music] that’s it. My s### is more music to dance but it’s real warrior music. It’s warrior music, champion music, alpha music. It’s Shmurda Music. I’m saying that’s all Shmurda. It’s domination.

Chuck Creekmur: So you already got the weed strain, right?

Bobby Shmurda: Just popping Elevated. Its out in California. We just got it popping, we just got it lit. I just signed it actually yesterday. So 50/50 partners, and we launching 10 strains.

Chuck Creekmur: And the other thing you got is an NFT. I saw that online.

Bobby Shmurda: I had an NFT sold out, I think I sold out 30,000 in f###### five minutes.

We think you could do an energy drink. How do you feel about that? Bobby Shmurda energy drink.

Bobby Shmurda: I got a meeting with some energy drink people tomorrow.

Chuck Creekmur: So the other one, a sex pill. Now, Cam’ron coming up off the Pink Horse.

Bobby Shmurda: The reason I wouldn’t do a sex pill because I know it’s just as bad for a person’s heart so I wouldn’t even put my name on them sh#ts. I ain’t going to lie to you. I don’t promote sex pills. Now, honey, the natural s###. Magnums and natural s###. You know they got the natural drinks and the peanuts… peanut punch. Those s#### I’m heavy on. Natural s###, not the [unnatural stuff so they can] sue my black ass.

Chuck Creekmur: Holistic…stuff.

Bobby Shmurda: All my friends that don’t smoke, that means they’re freaks. Them n##### be talking about b###### all day!

