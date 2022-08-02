Tuesday, August 2, 2022
HomeNews
News

Bobby Shmurda Talks Re-branding His Image and Impact on Drill Music

By Ny MaGee
0

Bobby Shmurda  / Getty

*Bobby Shmurda speaks about his life post-prison, rebranding his image, and how he uses dance as therapy in a new interview with All Hip Hop.

“The dances are almost therapeutic and When I was dancing that time, I was really running from the streets. I was so blinded, I was just running from the streets,” he tells the outlet.

The hip-hop star also makes clear that his GS9 record label is not gang-related. 

“I don’t know why everybody keep thinking it’s a gang,” he said. “It’s not a gang. Yes. It’s LLC, I pay taxes. It’s not a gang.”

READ MORE: Bobby Shmurda Reacts to ‘Rap On Trial’ Bill: ‘Needs to Happen All Over the Country’

Elsewhere in the interview, Bobby talks about his various business ventures and his impact on Brooklyn Drill. Check out excerpts from his conversation with All Hip Hop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmu below.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: From your experience in prison, are there any lessons, any wisdom you want to impart on the youngsters?

Bobby Shmurda: Get security. Learn your business like you learn the drug game because other than that, yous a stupid ni##a running around. You learn your business like you learn the drug game. Like how you all take pride in all that other sh#t, the memories and all that other s###, take pride in your business. Sit down with your f###### lawyer for an hour. 60 f###### minutes. You f### with b###### for more than a day. How much time n##### texting b###### all day?

Chuck Creekmur: All day.

Bobby Shmurda: Sit down with your lawyer for an hour. Talk to them. Sit down with your people, your marketing, sit down with your s###. Learn your business, be a boss. Be a young boss. That’s the s### they don’t teach you. F### all that s###.

Chuck Creekmur: Yeah. Are you the godfather of Brooklyn Drill? What are you, the pioneer?

Bobby Shmurda: I’m not Drill, I’m Shmurda Music.

Chuck Creekmur: So you were never Drill?

Bobby Shmurda: It’s never Drill. Shmurda Music. Because the thing is, I feel Drill is like the Chief Keef. When I say Chief, anything that came up under him. Because a lot of these n##### came up on Chief, the whole thing.

Slops: But you just said some of the influence of the earlier stuff, like the 2014 stuff, there was a lot of Chief Keef influence. So would you say some of that was kind of like drill?

Bobby Shmurda: No, because it’s a different sound. I dance. 

Slops: I got you. So it’s not the content you wouldn’t say?

Bobby Shmurda: No, because my s### is dancing music. All my s### is going to be dancy. Everything you want to do is going to dance to, I think Drill Music is more like…[dark music] that’s it. My s### is more music to dance but it’s real warrior music. It’s warrior music, champion music, alpha music. It’s Shmurda Music. I’m saying that’s all Shmurda. It’s domination.

Chuck Creekmur: So you already got the weed strain, right?

Bobby Shmurda: Just popping Elevated. Its out in California. We just got it popping, we just got it lit. I just signed it actually yesterday. So 50/50 partners, and we launching 10 strains.

Chuck Creekmur: And the other thing you got is an NFT. I saw that online.

Bobby Shmurda: I had an NFT sold out, I think I sold out 30,000 in f###### five minutes.

We think you could do an energy drink. How do you feel about that? Bobby Shmurda energy drink. 

Bobby Shmurda: I got a meeting with some energy drink people tomorrow.

Chuck Creekmur: So the other one, a sex pill. Now, Cam’ron coming up off the Pink Horse.

Bobby Shmurda: The reason I wouldn’t do a sex pill because I know it’s just as bad for a person’s heart so I wouldn’t even put my name on them sh#ts. I ain’t going to lie to you. I don’t promote sex pills. Now, honey, the natural s###.  Magnums and natural s###. You know they got the natural drinks and the peanuts… peanut punch. Those s#### I’m heavy on. Natural s###, not the [unnatural stuff so they can] sue my black ass.

Chuck Creekmur: Holistic…stuff.

Bobby Shmurda: All my friends that don’t smoke, that means they’re freaks. Them n##### be talking about b###### all day!

Read the full interview here.

Previous article‘We Outside Comedy Tour’ Kicks Off Sept. 24 with Deon Cole, Michael Blackson, Bill Bellamy, Gary Owen & MORE!
Next articleOakland Youth Football Coach (Walte Orr) Describes Chaos When Shots Rang Out at Game | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO