Monday, June 6, 2022
Teacher’s School Safety Drill Goes Viral on TikTok After Texas Shooting

By Ny MaGee
Robb Elementary School - Uvalde, TX / Getty
*Seventh-grade teacher Taylor Mora recently took to TikTok to show the safety measures she takes in her classroom following the Texas elementary school shooting. 

Here’s more from MadameNoire:

The video shows Mora as she enters the school building. She preps her door by locking it and covering the door’s interior window. As the video pans to Mora lowering the blinds, she says that teaching is “loving natural sunlight but having to pull down your window cover so that no one can see inside your classroom.”

The teacher uses an empty storage closet as a hiding place in the event of immediate threats.

Watch Mora explain her process via the TikTik clip below.

OTHER NEWS: Mother Who Rescued Her Children During Texas School Shooting Speaks Out | Video

@mrs.taylormoraPraying for Uvalde, teachers, students, parents and all that have been affected by this.♬ original sound – Taylor Mora

“Being a teacher and student is scary right now but it doesn’t have to be this way” says Mora in her video.

In the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, several classroom safety videos have been circulating on social media.

In one video shared by Twitter user RobbBeaux, an unidentified man shows how to barricade a classroom door using a desk’s chair. Watch below:

Previous articleDrake Takes Shots with Fans At Airport Bar | VIDEO
Next articleSteven Ivory: There’s No Such Thing as ‘He Acted Alone’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

