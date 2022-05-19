Nick Cannon is Considering a Vasectomy After Model Pregnant with His 8th Child

*After Nick Cannon learned he is expecting his eighth child, the actor/rapper/TV host is now considering having a vasectomy.

Speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop, Cannon, 41, says he has plans to get a vasectomy in the future.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he told the outlet. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

As noted by PEOPLE, Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon’s son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott died in December after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon on Monogamy: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Like That’s Healthy’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Music Club FOX (@musicclubfox)

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose,” Cannon said. “So, I’m not out here looking.”

Cannon admitted on a recent episode of The Language of Love podcast with Dr. Laura Berman that he might be done having kids.

“I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore,” he said. “Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids.”

Cannon previously told PEOPLE he feels “a lot of guilt” that is “rooted in not having enough time to spend with my loved ones, specifically my children, because I have a lot of children.”