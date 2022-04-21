Thursday, April 21, 2022
Police Release Bodycam Footage Showing Fatal Shooting of 68-Year-Old Black Man

By Ny MaGee
*Police in Clayton County, Georgia released body camera footage showing officers fatally shooting a Black man who they said pointed a gun at them. 

68-year-old Charles Calhoun was reportedly standing in his driveway looking out for suspected burglars in Jonesboro. CBS 46 writes, “Calhoun’s family says he was outside because he heard a noise and was checking for burglars and likely fell in the street due to lingering side effects from a rough bout with COVID-19.” 

The shooting happened early morning on March 23. Police bodycam video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting. Watch the video report above. 

Police officers claim Calhoun was shot because he refused to comply with commands to drop the weapon. The victim’s family says he would not intentionally point a gun at cops. 

“When you’re concerned that there’s a burglar that is approaching your home, you don’t know who’s who and what’s what. It’s a confusing time,” The family’s attorney, Mawuli Davis said.

As reported by Black Enterprise, police rendered aid to Calhoun after the shooting but he was pronounced dead shortly after 6:01 am, officials said. 

“It is unfortunate that the Clayton County Police Department elected to release this information without arranging to meet with the family first,” a statement from the family said. “In the coming days, the family will review the video posted on YouTube and issue a public statement.

Ny MaGee
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

