Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Tiffany Haddish Jokes About Her DUI Arrest While Hosting ‘Ellen’ | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
Tiffany Haddish mug shot - Fayette County Sheriff’s Office
Tiffany Haddish mug shot – Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

*Tiffany Haddish appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week and poked fun at her own DUI arrest. 

Back in January, Haddish was arrested by Peachtree City PD officers in Georgia after cops responded to a call about a driver who’d fallen asleep at the wheel. Officers had a description of the vehicle and were on the lookout for it when they spotted Haddish pulling into a neighborhood, reports TMZ.

They stopped her and arrested her for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Cops believe she was also buzzed on that chronic. Haddish was in police custody for a few hours. According to records, obtained by TMZ, she posted $1,666 to bond out of jail around 6:30 AM.

While guest-hosting Ellen’s show on April 15, Haddish, 42, cracked a few jokes about her arrest. She told the audience that since her break up with Common in November, she had been praying to God to send her a good man.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Busted For DUI in GA – Cops Suspect She was High on Weed

“In January he went ahead and sent me four.. in uniform,” she joked. “They got good benefits and everything, so I can’t even be mad.”

“I did get charged with a DUI, which stands for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents,” she continued, before showing the audience her mugshot. “Still cute… looking good,” 

Haddish said she’s going to turn her mugshot “into an NFT.”

Meanwhile, when Common and Tiffany parted ways in November after a year of dating, she called out her ex for public comments he made about the split.

“I was disappointed,” she said of Common blaming their separation on their hectic schedules. “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’”

As for Haddish’s thoughts on why the relationship didn’t work out, the star said it was possible Common wasn’t ready to settle down.

“Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower,” she said. Tiffany added that she “misses him” and wished him the best.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

