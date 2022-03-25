Pissed Off NWA Punches Southwest Employee At Atlanta Airport | WATCH

*Some serious craziness went down at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Tuesday after a man was arrested punched a Southwest Airlines employee.

As you can see from the social media video of the incident (below), a shouting Courtney Drummond approaches the Southwest Airlines ticket counter and immediately punches an employee. Dude’s definitely pissed off with an attitude, we’d say

What led to that incident was that Drummond refused to comply with flight attendants as his Southwest flight was being taxied from the gate to the tarmac. Police say the plane returned to the gate/terminal and Drummond was asked to leave the plane due to his “aggressive behavior.”

Craziness breaks out in the Atlanta Airport! 🥴👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XdjmG5ehrN — Cyndi Burnham Schonefeld (@OffCyndisc) March 23, 2022

“After Mr. Drummond was escorted off of the plane, he threatened a Southwest Gate agent several times and ultimately assaulted him,” police said.

Drummond was arrested on charges of simple battery, battery, and obstruction, and was taken to the Clayton County Jail.

“Southwest Airlines has zero-tolerance for any type of assault against our Employees or Customers,” the statement said. “As a result of this inexcusable attack, the individual has been banned from flying with Southwest Airlines,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

Southwest Airlines also commended the actions of their employees “who responded to protect their colleagues during this unacceptable event,” and thanked law enforcement for their response.

Drummond’s mother, Gwendolyn Foster, confirmed to CNN her son is still in custody in Georgia and apologized for the incident.

“My heart goes out to everyone, the staff at Southwest — they are in my prayers. I’m sorry this happened and this was caused by him,” Foster said. “He comes from a godly family. My husband is a pastor of a church here.”

Foster said the family is sorry and “very hurt” by the incident.

“I pray in due time that God will heal all wounds and let’s move forward and continue to love each other as God loves us,” Foster said.

According to the Clayton County Jail log, Drummond is being held on three charges, and his bonds equal $10,000 with $1,600 in fees.