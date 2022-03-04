Florida Mom Outraged After Gov. DeSantis Tells Her Son to Remove Face Mask [VIDEO]

*A Florida woman was left outraged after Gov. Ron DeSantis told students during a press conference to remove their facial masks.

Gov. DeSantis met with students at the University of South Florida recently and before giving his speech he told a group of boys standing on stage to remove their face masks.

“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis said, as reported by WFLA-TV. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

One mom put DeSantis on blast in an interview with WFLA-TV, as her son is one of the high schoolers who immediately removed his mask at the suggestion of DeSantis.

“I’m responsible for him, and I told him to wear that mask,” said the mom, who was not wearing a mask while ranting at a local reporter. Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

READ MORE: Video: Daycare Teacher Had Kids Make Paper Plate Blackface Masks for Black History Month. She Was Fired.

“I took mine off.” “Did you feel pressure by the governor to do that?” “A little.” This @HillsboroughSch senior’s mom says she’s very upset and it was “shocking” for Gov. DeSantis to ask her son & the other high school students to take off their masks. https://t.co/JNYeA9dYci pic.twitter.com/W6WZbAOKh8 — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) March 3, 2022

The outraged mother wasn’t the only parent to speak out — as one father has called on DeSantis to stop bullying kids.

In the clip below, Kevin Brown says Gov. DeSantis had no right to tell his son and the other high school students to take off their masks. His son decided to keep his mask on during the press conference at USF. Hear what he had to say in the clip below: