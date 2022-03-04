L&HH Drama! Erica Mena Tried to Serve Safaree with Legal Papers at ATL Party

*A big party for Spice went down in Atlanta last night and some of the cast from “Love & Hip-Hop” were in attendance and possibly filming. Videos posted online showed Karlie Redd, Lil Mama, and Safaree performing as they celebrated the Jamaican artist and the success of her music.

However, what we didn’t get to see is what allegedly went down between Safaree and his estranged wife, Erica Mena. According to an exclusive report by @thejasminebrand, the former couple had an “explosive interaction” during the party as Mena tried to serve him some sort of legal papers.

Sources told the news outlet that Mena abruptly interrupted the event, “yelling at Safaree” while attempting to serve him: “In the middle of the event, she could be heard yelling at him: ‘You’re being a f*cking coward!’“ Sources also told The Jasmine Brand that LHH cameras were there and captured the whole moment. (So far, neither party has publicly spoken out to deny or clarify these claims.)

Wait! There’s more …

