‘The Blind Side’ Star Quinton Aaron Drops Nearly 100-pounds [PHOTOS]

*Actor Quinton Aaron, star of “The Blind Side,” has shed almost 100 pounds.

Quinton, 37, tells TMZ that he gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic by pigging out on sugary snacks and junk food.

“I used the new year as a way to get a new me,” he told the outlet, revealing that he dropped from 559 pounds to 462 pounds.

Aaron is now all about walking and stretching, eating Cobb salads for lunch and following a keto diet.

His goal is to drop another 64 pounds by May 10 to honor his late mom on her birthday, per the report.

Aaron starred opposite Sandra Bullock in “The Blind Side,” and he has also appeared in “Be Kind Rewind,” “The Ministers,” “1982,” and “The Appearing,” as well as episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “One Tree Hill.”

The real-life Michael Oher, whose rise to the NFL is chronicled in “The Blind Side,” admitted back in 2015 that the film hurt his career.

“People look at me, and they take things away from me because of a movie. They don’t really see the skills and the kind of player I am,” the now-retired player told ESPN.

In his 2011 book, “I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond,” Oher noted that the film misrepresented how much Bullock’s character helped him to understand football.

“I watched those scenes thinking, ‘No, that’s not me at all! I’ve been studying — really studying — the game since I was a kid!’ That was my main hang-up with the film.”