Wednesday, February 23, 2022
HomeNews
News

‘The Blind Side’ Star Quinton Aaron Drops Nearly 100-pounds [PHOTOS]

By Ny MaGee
0

Quinton Aaron
Actor Quinton Aaron performs onstage during the 2016 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

*Actor Quinton Aaron, star of “The Blind Side,” has shed almost 100 pounds.

Quinton, 37, tells TMZ that he gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic by pigging out on sugary snacks and junk food.  

“I used the new year as a way to get a new me,” he told the outlet, revealing that he dropped from 559 pounds to 462 pounds. 

Aaron is now all about walking and stretching, eating Cobb salads for lunch and following a keto diet. 

His goal is to drop another 64 pounds by May 10 to honor his late mom on her birthday, per the report. 

READ MORE: NFLer Michael Oher Says ‘The Blind Side’ Damaged His Career

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quinton Aaron (@officialquintonaaron)

Aaron starred opposite Sandra Bullock in “The Blind Side,” and he has also appeared in “Be Kind Rewind,” “The Ministers,” “1982,” and “The Appearing,” as well as episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “One Tree Hill.”

The real-life Michael Oher, whose rise to the NFL is chronicled in “The Blind Side,” admitted back in 2015 that the film hurt his career.

“People look at me, and they take things away from me because of a movie. They don’t really see the skills and the kind of player I am,” the now-retired player told ESPN.

In his 2011 book, “I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond,” Oher noted that the film misrepresented how much Bullock’s character helped him to understand football.

“I watched those scenes thinking, ‘No, that’s not me at all! I’ve been studying — really studying — the game since I was a kid!’ That was my main hang-up with the film.”

Previous articleDisneyland ‘Celebrates Soulfully’ with Kierra Sheard & Local Gospel Choirs | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO