Thursday, February 3, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith to Reunite With Queen Latifah in ‘The Equalizer’

By Ny MaGee
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured (l-r): Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

*Jada Pinkett Smith will reunite with her “Girls Trip” co-star Queen Latifah in an upcoming episode of CBS’ “The Equalizer.”

Deadline reports that Smith will guest star as Jessie Cook, a savant-level thief with a photographic memory. Though she’s brilliant and the best at what she does, she’s also devious, unpredictable and amoral. Briefly recruited by the CIA for her skills, Jessie and McCall once worked a mission together back in the day, and though the two get along like oil and water, they’re a whole lot of fun to watch.

We previously reported…the series is a reimagining of the classic TV show in which Latifah portrays a mysterious but highly skilled figure who helps those with nowhere else to turn, similar to the character Robert McCall, played by Denzel Washington in the “Equalizer” films directed by Antoine Fuqua, per Variety. 

The original series starred Edward Woodward and ran for four seasons on CBS between 1985 and 1989. It was adapted into two feature films starring Washington.

In addition to Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer” also stars Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, Laya DeLeon Hayes.

READ MORE: Queen Latifah Reveals She was Bothered by ‘Living Single’ Cast Being Told to Lose Weight

Queen Latifah – Getty

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Queen Latifah recalled an experience on “Living Single” when the cast was told to lose weight.

Speaking to @essence, she said, “I remember when I was doing Living Single, the word came down that we needed to lose weight and it was like, what? Now mind you, we have the number one show among Black and Latino, Latinx audiences, at the time. And we have a hit show and you’re telling us we need to lose weight.”

Living Single, which was led by an all-black cast, aired in Aug. 1993 and ran for six seasons on Fox network.

As for changing their appearance, Latifah said: “We look like real people. We look like real women. We all look different. And those are the kind of things that come to you that can chip away at your self-esteem. That’s the kind of insensitivity that we’re fighting against right now. That’s the kind of shame planting that can destroy self-esteem.”

She added, “That did bother me. But of course, it didn’t make a difference. I didn’t change anything as a result of it. If anything, I’m just the rebel. Don’t tell me what to do, because I’m going to do the opposite. But it did make me cognizant.”

“The Equalizer” airs Sundays at 8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT on CBS.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

