Off-Duty Cop at Barbershop Fatally Shoots Gunman Who Walked In and Killed His Barber (Watch)

Baltimore shooting
Gunman fatally shoots a barber in East Baltimore before being fatally shot himself by the barber’s client, an off duty Baltimore police officer

*A gunman fatally shoots a barber in East Baltimore before being fatally shot himself seconds later by the customer in the deceased barber’s chair, who happened to be an armed off-duty Baltimore police officer.

The unnamed officer was getting his hair cut Saturday afternoon at Bladi Style by 33-year-old barber Rafael Jeffers, when Jeffers was shot dead by a gunman who just walked in and fired at point blank range. The gunman, 38-year-old Carlos Ortega, waved the off-duty officer out of the barber’s chair, and appeared ready to fire at Jeffers again as he lay on the floor.

The off-duty cop got out of the way as instructed. That’s when the officer, still wearing his cape, pulled out his firearm and shot Ortega in the back, causing him to fall dead on top of Jeffers behind the barber’s chair.

Video surveillance captured the entire incident. The Baltimore Sun reports that the officer is being hailed as a hero by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, who said the cop sprang into action “with great bravery [and] produced his firearm,” immediately stopping him from doing any further damage.

Watch below.

Ortega was reportedly a suspect in two other shootings that took place earlier in the day, and police are working to determine any motives that might link the three shootings. The two earlier shootings left one man dead and another person critically injured.

