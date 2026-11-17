Ceaser Emanuel reunites with Sky Days and familiar Black Ink Crew faces for a drama-filled comeback, while Bux opens up about sickle cell disease in EURweb’s exclusive interviews.

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*If you thought the drama was over when Ceaser Emanuel exited Black Ink Crew, think again.

The tattoo boss is back, and he’s bringing some familiar faces, unfinished business and enough relationship drama to keep the tea kettle boiling in House of Ink, a new reality series streaming on the Optix Network premiering tonight.

Reuniting Ceaser with Sky Days, Spyder, Bux, Krystal Morales and Richard “OhShit” Duncan, the series follows the former Black Ink Crew personalities as they navigate new business ventures, complicated relationships, personal challenges and the next chapters of their lives.

And if Spyder’s description is any indication, viewers should prepare themselves.

“It’s so much tea. You can’t even fit it in one kettle. That’s how much tea it is. More tea than Lipton in this bitch,” Spyder told Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers who caught up with the crew at the New York premiere for EURweb.

House of Ink Premiere (photo by Napolean Bond of WordisBondd Media)

Well, somebody please pass the kettle!

For Ceaser, House of Ink represents more than a return to reality television. It’s an opportunity to tell a different story, one that picks up where some of the old conversations left off while showing just how much life has changed.

“House of Ink is a whole new chapter,” he explained. “How we left off, stories wasn’t completed and whatnot. A lot of people didn’t know what was going on. So this is a continuation of basically our lives.”

But don’t mistake a new chapter for a drama-free existence.

When asked whether viewers could still expect plenty of drama and tea, Ceaser didn’t hesitate: “Of course.”

House of Ink (courtesy of House of Ink)

He offered a glimpse into the tension ahead, revealing that he and Sky are experiencing some ups and downs as the group attempts to bring the family back together.

“Sky still don’t want to listen,” he said of the friction between them.

For audiences who remember the explosive personalities and unpredictable relationships that made Black Ink Crew a reality-TV staple, the reunion promises plenty of familiar energy. But the cast insists that time has brought some changes.

Black Ink’s Ceaser and Jazmyn Summers. Photo by Melissa Stoll @melshotya on instagram

Bux says the difference between the two shows comes down to maturity.

“Black Ink, I want to say we wasn’t mature. We were still young knuckleheads doing teenage, adolescent stuff that we shouldn’t have been doing. Partying, drinking, fighting,” he recalled.

“Now House of Ink is the mature version of us.”

That doesn’t mean the fun is going anywhere. When asked whether the new series would still deliver drama, Bux made it clear that some things never change.

“We got to keep the drama,” he said, while teasing that he has some “lady issues” of his own this season.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins visits “Extra” at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 15, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

But Bux is also bringing something more personal to the screen. Living with sickle cell disease, he wants to use his visibility to raise awareness about a condition that disproportionately affects people of African descent and remains widely misunderstood.

“There’s not a lot of knowledge about it out there. I just want to bring more light on that,”he shared.

He’s creating a series of sickle cell warrior tattoos.

“I want to do a special one for T-Boz, who has the illness, giving a permanent tribute to the strength of those living with the disease.”

It’s an important dimension of Bux’s story, and a reminder that reality television can provide a platform for conversations that reach well beyond the arguments and romantic entanglements.

Ceaser Emanuel – House of Ink

Meanwhile, Ceaser’s own journey back to television comes after a very public and controversial departure from Black Ink Crew. In June 2022, VH1 announced it was cutting ties with Emanuel after a video surfaced showing him allegedly striking a dog, an act Ceaser sas was taken out of context. The footage prompted widespread backlash, and the network removed him from the franchise he had helped make a hit. Ceaser shared his reaction with Summers in an interview immediately following the end of the show explaining that he had been carrying unresolved grief and personal trauma.

“I didn’t know how much stuff I was going through until after this dog situation I got therapy,” he revealed later.

He also reflected on how the pressures of working and appearing on Black Ink, an experience he likened to a form of slavery in the interview with Summers, had prevented him from addressing what he was experiencing emotionally.

Ceaser says he’s evolved and the House of Ink mindset is different.

“We’re grown man, so we ain’t doing what we used to do at Black,” he told me.

Whether the audience believes the transformation remains to be seen, but Ceaser says he’s focused on letting his work speak for itself.

“That’s why I’m just going to be solid,” he said when asked what he wanted to tell his critics.

And there is plenty of ambition behind the new venture. Ceaser discussed the challenges of getting House of Ink off the ground, particularly securing investors in an increasingly competitive streaming landscape.

House of Ink Cast (courtesy of House of Ink)

He had high praise for the Optix Network, explaining that he believes in its commitment to giving Black content a place to thrive. “They really trying to put the Black content in where it needs to be,” he said, likening the platform’s mission to what BET was supposed to accomplish.

For Spyder, the new series is an opportunity to reconnect with viewers who have missed seeing him on television. Wassup with his storyline?

“Let’s just say you’ll never see this coming,” he teased.

With Ceaser, Sky, Spyder, Bux and the rest of the crew bringing their personal histories, evolving relationships and very different perspectives to the screen, House of Ink is betting that viewers are ready for another round.

And if Spyder is right, they’ll serve enough hot Lipton to satisfy this audience.

Catch House of Ink streaming now on the Optix Network, available through its website and app, as well as all major streaming platforms.

You can check out the carpet conversations in the video above and find out some of their dream tattoos.

Jazmyn Summers (instagram)

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos by Napolean Bond of Word is Bondd Media You can catch Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Ins tagram

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