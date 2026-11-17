From shrimp and grits to sweet potato pecan pie, Disneyland’s holiday celebration serves up Southern-inspired comfort food, soulful music and family traditions.

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*For many families, the holidays are about more than decorating the tree and exchanging gifts. They’re about gathering around the table, sharing family recipes and enjoying the dishes that have been passed down through generations.

That familiar connection between food and family was one of the highlights of Disneyland Resort’s holiday preview. Guests will be introduced to an array of seasonal offerings celebrating the magic of the holidays.

At Disney California Adventure, the popular Sip and Savor experience features a variety of food and beverage offerings, including dishes that bring a little comfort and nostalgia to the table.

Among the standouts were shrimp and grits and sweet potato pecan pie. Two dishes that may feel especially familiar to those who grew up enjoying Southern-inspired cooking.

As one of the event’s representatives shared while discussing the menu. Certain dishes have a way of reminding us of Grandma’s kitchen. It’s a sentiment that transcends cultures but holds a special place in many Black American households. Grandmothers and family matriarchs have long played an important role in preserving culinary traditions and passing recipes down through generations.

Festival of Holidays

And the culinary celebrations don’t stop at Sip and Savor. Throughout the parks, Disneyland is introducing approximately 150 new food and beverage items this holiday season.

From Mickey-inspired treats to festive desserts and seasonal specialties. There’s plenty for guests to explore. After getting a taste during the preview, the food certainly did not disappoint.

The holiday spirit extended beyond the food. The holiday festivities also featured a special musical moment as a soulful choir filled the room with the sounds of Christmas classics.

Their rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “What Christmas Means to Me” was a standout, bringing an extra dose of warmth, nostalgia, and holiday cheer to the celebration.

Singers at Disneyland Festival of Holidays – Screenshot

The event also highlighted the importance of giving back through Toys for Tots, whose mission of bringing holiday joy to children through toy donations reminds us what the season is truly about.

Whether enjoying familiar comfort foods, discovering new holiday treats, or making memories with loved ones. Disneyland’s seasonal celebration offers families an opportunity to embrace the traditions they cherish while creating a few new ones along the way.

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