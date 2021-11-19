Friday, November 19, 2021
Gayle King Had Trouble Making Female Friends After (ex) Husband Cheated with Friend

By Ny MaGee
*When Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey appeared on the “OG Chronicles,” they dished about the heart-stopping moment Gayle caught her then-husband having sex with her friend.

King’s ex-husband is Connecticut Asst. Attorney General William Bumpus. They were married for 11 years and share a son and daughter together.

Gayle’s ex would go on to issue a public apology for cheating on her but that hasn’t stopped the veteran journalist from spilling the tea on the cheating scandal that led to their divorce. 

READ MORE: Gayle King Calls R. Kelly’s Guilty Verdict for Sex trafficking ‘Justice’

Gayle admitted on “OG Chronicles” that she had problems making ‘new friends’ after her hubby cheated. 

Here’s more from I Love Old School Music:

Gayle says she knew her ex-hubby’s mistress, telling the woman, “I thought you were my friend,” to which the mistress replied, “I never liked you.”

When Gayle was asked, in a 2016 Vanity Fair interview, “Which living person do you most despise?” she said: “Despise’ is a strong word. I’m not a huge fan of the woman I caught naked with my now ex-husband on June 24, 1990, at 9:16pm – but I don’t remember the details.”

Twenty-six years after being caught cheating, Gayle’s ex-husband publicly apologize to her in July 2016, saying, per the report: “I’ve Been Haunted By This Life Altering Choice…”

He added, “Though I have dealt with this privately . . . I publicly apologize for the major transgression that dramatically changed all of our lives. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Gayle and how she handled herself with grace.”

“Despite the situation, she kept our children, as well as my relationship and involvement with them, as a clear priority. Gayle was a great wife, an excellent mother and a fantastic co-parent. I am eternally grateful for all that she has done and continues to do to enrich my life and the lives of our incredible adult children,” said Bumpus.

He added, “I continue to be a work in progress and have spent the last 26 years striving to be a better man and father. I applaud Gayle’s continued phenomenal success and friendship!”

