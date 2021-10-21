Thursday, October 21, 2021
Lil Durk’s Artist Muwop Charged in Murder of Rapper FBG Duck

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
FBG Duck / via Twitter

*Multiple arrests have been made in connection to the murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck. Among the 5 men charged are several members of Lil Durk’s Only The Family group, including Marcus “Muwop” Smart

FBG Duck (born Carlton Weekly), 26, was gunned down last year in Chicago. 

Muwop has reportedly spoken out from jail via an app used to text with incarcerated individuals. “I’m great and thanks for reaching out,” said Muwop to a fan. “My head high as it could be love for reaching out ill be out soon.”

READ MORE: Older Brother of Rapper Lil Durk Fatally Shot in Chicago

The 5 men arrested are all in federal custody and are not expected to be released before their trials. A sixth suspect killed himself in August 2021 — a year after FBG Duck’s death, SandraRose.com reports. Here’s more from the outlet:

In the indictment, Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, 22, reportedly purchased a vehicle used as a “lead car” one week before the August 4, 2020 shooting. After the shooting, Offerd returned the vehicle to the car dealership after he was accused of falsifying his car loan application. The vehicle was caught on police surveillance cameras and license plate readers the day of the shooting.

Muwop was with Chicago rapper King Von when he was shot and killed in Atlanta last year by rapper Lul Timm.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

