Lil Durk’s Artist Muwop Charged in Murder of Rapper FBG Duck

*Multiple arrests have been made in connection to the murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck. Among the 5 men charged are several members of Lil Durk’s Only The Family group, including Marcus “Muwop” Smart.

FBG Duck (born Carlton Weekly), 26, was gunned down last year in Chicago.

Muwop has reportedly spoken out from jail via an app used to text with incarcerated individuals. “I’m great and thanks for reaching out,” said Muwop to a fan. “My head high as it could be love for reaching out ill be out soon.”

Do you think this video drew direct attention to FBG Duck’s suspected killers? pic.twitter.com/4WGtWKZnxT — Mob Radio (@Milagro_Gramz) October 13, 2021

The 5 men arrested are all in federal custody and are not expected to be released before their trials. A sixth suspect killed himself in August 2021 — a year after FBG Duck’s death, SandraRose.com reports. Here’s more from the outlet:

In the indictment, Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, 22, reportedly purchased a vehicle used as a “lead car” one week before the August 4, 2020 shooting. After the shooting, Offerd returned the vehicle to the car dealership after he was accused of falsifying his car loan application. The vehicle was caught on police surveillance cameras and license plate readers the day of the shooting.

Four OBlock members charged in RICO conspiracy that includes brazen fatal shooting of Chicago rapper FBG Duck pic.twitter.com/Zl9zmmKfAU — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 13, 2021

Muwop was with Chicago rapper King Von when he was shot and killed in Atlanta last year by rapper Lul Timm.