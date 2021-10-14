Thursday, October 14, 2021
HomeEntertainmentHumor
Humor

Transgender Netflix Staffers Stage Walkout in Protest of Dave Chappelle’s New Special

By Ny MaGee
0

Dave Chappelle - Netflix

*Transgender employees at Netflix are planning a walkout on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in protest of Dave Chappelle’s new special “The Closer.” 

Transgender staffers along with allies are said to be peeved at Co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ comments regarding Chappelle’s new stand-up show. The Verge reports that a leader of the company’s trans employee resource group wrote the following in a message to members: 

“Trans Lives Matter. Trans Rights Matter. And as an organization, Netflix has continually failed to show deep care in our mission to Entertain the World by repeatedly releasing content that harms the Trans community and continually failing to create content that represents and uplifts Trans content. We can and must do better!”

READ MORE: Netflix Strongly Supports Dave Chappelle, CEO Won’t Pull Controversial Stand-up Special

Dave Chappelle

In a company memo sent Friday, Sarandos said “The Closer” isn’t “designed to incite hate or violence” and noted that “artistic freedom” is measured differently in stand-up comedy, as reported by Complex

“Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate,” Sarandos wrote in the memo, which you can read in full here. “We don’t allow titles Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe The Closer crosses that line. I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries. Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited but our members enjoy it, and it’s an important part of our content offering.”

We previously reported that the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) has called on Netflix to remove “The Closer” amid backlash over Chappelle’s jokes about the transgender community. The NBJC is an American civil rights organization serving primarily lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.

Chappelle takes aim at the trans community in his latest stand-up show, which triggered strong reactions on Twitter. 

“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact,” Chappelle says in “The Closer.”

“Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women, I am just saying that those p—ies that they got… you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not p—y, but it’s Beyond P—y or Impossible P—y. It tastes like p—y, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood,” Dave says in his show. “That’s beet juice.” 

“It is deeply disappointing that Netflix allowed Dave Chappelle’s lazy and hostile transphobia and homophobia to air on its platform,” NBJC executive director David Johns said in a statement. “With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States — the majority of whom are Black transgender people — Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence. Netflix should immediately pull The Closer from its platform and directly apologize to the transgender community.”

Some Netflix employees are reportedly staging a walkout in protest of the streaming giant’s support of Dave. The event is set for Oct. 20, the Los Angeles Times reports.

A Netflix spokesperson told ITK on Wednesday in response to the walkout report, “We support artistic expression for our creators. We also encourage our employees to disagree openly.”

Previous articleKamala Harris Mocked for Using Child Actors in YouTube Space Video [WATCH]
Next articleLil Kim Claps Back at 50 Cent After He Compares Her to ‘Leprechaun’ Movie
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO