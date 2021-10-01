*Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have been tapped for Super Bowl 2022’s hip-hop halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

This lineup of legends was announced Thursday by Pepsi, the NFL and JAY-Z’s Roc Nation.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said, as reported by the New York Post. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach, and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter said. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, added: “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

Pepsi, the sponsor for the hip-hop halftime event, and the NFL have partnered with Dr. Dre to support Regional School No. 1, in South LA. Dre founded the magnet school with Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine. The school is set to open next fall.