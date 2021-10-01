Pepsi and the NFL “will collaborate with the school, its partners and the local community to develop and deliver community inspired applied learning experiences and industry internships,” according to the news release.

“This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” said Los Angeles Unified School District Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students.”

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Telemundo and streamed live on Peacock.