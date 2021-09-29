RZA: The Journey in ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ is A Map For Young Men | Watch

*Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” is back for season two!

Fans fell in love with the true origin story of one of the greatest rap groups in history. The new season picks up with all of the soon-to-be Wu-Tang members living their individual lives – some are trying to be solo artists and others are still in the streets.

Wu-Tang founder and “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” producer, RZA, is portrayed by Ashton Sanders. This season, RZA is still going by his given name (Robert) Bobby Diggs.

While trying to break into the rap game and make a better life for himself, he’s fighting a murder charge – which he says was self-defense. The experience opened his eyes and he became determined to start a group with his friends to change all of their lives. The new episodes focus on the beginning of what we now know to be the Wu-Tang clan.

We asked RZA why he wanted to make “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” a series instead of a film.

“It’s so much, two hours would not be a proper way to tell this story,” he said. “But also, the journey of Wu-Tang as young men in America, is a journey young men still have to pass through. I think it’s good for us to give them a map.”

Wu Tang’s music has influenced the culture for generations, the influence is also felt in other cultures. Writer and producer Alex Tse told us about his connection to the group.

“When Wu-Tang came out, as an Asian person I was just like, ‘what is this? They’re making fun of Chinese people?’…when I heard Wu-Tang for the first time, just the sounds. I’m like, I know the movie he sampled,” said Tse.

He felt there was common ground between him and the group. He may not have been able to relate to them through their lifestyles but he could relate to them through his culture. The group did something that had never been done before – they merged two different cultures to make great music. This season fans will see how they tapped into that process.

