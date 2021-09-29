Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Karen Pittman On Workplace Racial Dynamics In ‘The Morning Show’ S2 | Watch

By JillMunroe
*Karen Pittman plays Mia Jordan on Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show.”

In season two, UBA is still reeling from the chaos of season one. Producer Mia has been left to pick up the pieces and salvage the network’s signature news show. The show tackles those gray areas between race and gender that come into play in the workplace. New cast members were also added to this season – Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) and Hasan Manihaj (Patriot Act).

EUR correspondent Jill Munroe talked with Pittman about where she wants her character to go and the conversation around all skin folk, ain’t kinfolk in the workplace.

The Morning Show
Karen Pittman and Victoria Tate in “The Morning Show” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Jill Munroe: Mia is a very layered and nuanced character, what are some of your favorite qualities about her?

Karen Pittman: What I love about Mia is how vulnerable she is with the audience. The audience of “The Morning Show” sees the inner workings of her emotions, her fear, her anxiety, and her vulnerability. The face she has to show to her colleagues at “The Morning Show” is very different. Because of the great writing; I’m able to toggle between the two of those in a really beautiful way to represent the humanity of this woman. She certainly is very capable, but behind that, she has a lot of anxiety and fear as she acts fearlessly in the workplace. And that’s many of us.

The Morning Show
Karen Pittman and Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Jill Munroe: What themes were you looking forward to discussing through Mia and her story this season?

Karen Pittman: Heading into season two, we were still reeling from the pandemic. But also, as a human being, what was resonating and re-verbing with me was seeing all the social unrest. So, coming into season two, when they started to pick up the storytelling around race, racial conflict, and racial politics at “The Morning Show,” I certainly chimed in and said, where can I help? Where can I influence this story and get more nuanced? Part of that was working with the writers whose idea was, “all skin folk ain’t kinfolk.” The myriad of ways melanated characters on the show experience race is something we expand on as we go through season two. I’ll be excited to see how the audience thinks about that.

The Morning Show
Nestor Carbonell, Janina Gavankar, Hasan Minhaj, Reese Witherspoon and Ruairi O’Connor in “The Morning Show,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Jill Munroe: If you could profile one of the characters on the show, who would it be?

Karen Pittman: I would profile Alex Levy (Jennifer Anniston). She’s the most interesting, conflict-driven, turbulent character on the show, to try to get into the mind of. But I also love Desean Terry’s character Daniel Henderson. He seems to have an ax to grind – justifiably – but also has a lot going on emotionally, with being a gay Black man in America. So I’m interested in what he would have to say as well.

“The Morning Show” also stars Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup.

It’s streaming exclusively on AppleTV+, with new episodes dropping every Friday through November.

