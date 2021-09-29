Disney Animators On How Fans Will See Themselves In The New Film ‘Encanto’ | Watch

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Get ready to find your voice in Disney’s “Encanto!”

The film tells a tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town – Encanto. Stephanie Beatriz is set to voice the lead role of Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family – as she is the only child that didn’t receive an unique superpower. When trouble enters Encanto, Mirabel decides she might be her family’s last hope.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to the co-head of animation, Kira Lehtomaki, and animator Renato dos Anjos about how they found their power like the lead character.

Cole: Has there been a time when you felt “powerless” like Mirabel?

Lethomaki: I’ve always wanted to be a Disney animator since I was three years old and now I’m living my dream. The journey to get here at the studio, I thought it would never happen. The great thing about this movie and Mirabel, in particular, is perspective. You look around and feel like people have it all figured out, but if you step back and take a look from their perspective, the very great thing you think is great in their life, could be a burden.

Cole: In terms of representation, what was your goal with “Encanto” and how will you continue to push for diversity?

Anjos: “Encanto” for me was an amazing opportunity. Seeing people with my skin color on screen has been amazing. The directors were talking about the projects they were working on, and when I overheard them discussing this film, I knew I had to be a part of it. From our consultants who were looking at the authenticity and the hair, really representing the culture and making it as perfect as it can be.

Lethomaki: It’s so important to have everybody feel they can see themselves on screen and relate to the characters in our stories. We were able to dive into the Colombian culture and really get personal – asking about their family dynamics and history. I’m not Colombian, nor have I been to South America, but finding those true and intricate moments was special. I see myself and my family members in each of the characters in this film.

Prepare for the best adventure of the season with Mirabel as “Encanto” opens in theaters on November 24, 2021.