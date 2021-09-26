‘One Mo Chance’s’ Kamal ‘Chance’ Givens: ‘I Need Love!’ | EURexclusiveWatch

*Zeus Network is new to the streaming world but they’re already making big moves and changing the game!

Clips from their shows are breaking the internet – from the “Baddies ATL” reunion show blow up to the double homicide comment on “Joseline’s Cabaret.”



The streamer will be breaking the internet again with season two of “One Mo Chance.” Some of you may remember Kamal “Chance” Givens from “I Love New York” and his spinoff show “Real Chance of Love,” also starring his late brother Ahmad “Real” Givens. The 40-year-old is back, still searching for love!

EURweb’s L.Marie spoke with the cast and crew at the season two red carpet premiere. Chance didn’t quite make the right decision season one, he plans to take a different approach in season two.

“I’m not going to jump in the bed with any old sucker,” said Givens. “I need love and I hope I’m looking for love in all the right places.”

Princess Love gave her advice on how the women should handle Reality TV.

“You gotta be ready to just be your authentic self,” said Love. “Don’t try to be somebody you’re not, because people can see that.”



According to returning contestant Yodela being ones self is what makes this season of “One Mo Chance” entertaining.

“This season is honestly better just because a lot of girls bring it this season,: she said. “Last season there were a lot of timid girls. It just wasn’t their personality.” Yodela was one of the final two girls competing for Chance last go around.

The show is produced by Ray J and wife Princess Love who are no strangers to Reality TV and their own real life controversies which is a whole other story. Tune into “One Mo Chance” on Zeus Network to watch Chance’s journey at finding love!