Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Demetrius Flenory Stars As His Father Big Meech in ‘BMF’ | EUR ExclusiveWatch

By L.Marie
0

*Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory made a name for himself in Detroit after he became a drug dealer in high school.

His brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory also got into the game and made their side hustle a family business. Now their story is coming to Starz.

Rapper turned producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is responsible for bringing the story of the Black Mafia Family to our screens.

“BMF” will show the ups and downs the Flenory brothers went through in the drug business.  

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Can’t Even Rest in Peace! 🙁 Rapper Pop Smoke’s Crypt Badly Vandalized: Report

BMF
BMF (Starz)

Big Meech is played by his son Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. Although Flenory Jr. is new to acting it didn’t stop him from landing the role. Jackson made sure Flenory Jr. put in the necessary work needed for the part. 

“He [50 Cent] called me the next morning after the audition and told me, ‘yo I want to send you to LA, I want you to move to LA and take these acting classes,” said Flenory Jr. “I had to learn how to act before I could go for the role of playing my dad.” He studied acting for a year and a half and it definitely paid off. He embodies the swag of a Midwestern gangster from the late ’80s.

BMF
BMF (Starz)

“BMF” also stars Da’Vinchi (“All American”) who plays Terry Flenory. The actor is known for playing the “pretty boy” athlete but this character allows him to show more depth as an performer.

“I’m happy for this transition,” Da’Vinchi said. “Every actor’s dream is to really just be able to be on a project that you can go through every emotion and show every layer of your talent.”

“BMF” will take viewers on an emotional roller coaster as these brothers try to help their family out of poverty the only way they know how – by joining and taking over the drug game.

“BMF” debuts on Starz starting September 26.

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Living Legends Dawkins & Dawkins Releases New CD ‘Never Gets Old Vol. 2’ | Listen!
L.Marie

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO