Demetrius Flenory Stars As His Father Big Meech in ‘BMF’ | EUR ExclusiveWatch

*Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory made a name for himself in Detroit after he became a drug dealer in high school.

His brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory also got into the game and made their side hustle a family business. Now their story is coming to Starz.

Rapper turned producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is responsible for bringing the story of the Black Mafia Family to our screens.

“BMF” will show the ups and downs the Flenory brothers went through in the drug business.

Big Meech is played by his son Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. Although Flenory Jr. is new to acting it didn’t stop him from landing the role. Jackson made sure Flenory Jr. put in the necessary work needed for the part.

“He [50 Cent] called me the next morning after the audition and told me, ‘yo I want to send you to LA, I want you to move to LA and take these acting classes,” said Flenory Jr. “I had to learn how to act before I could go for the role of playing my dad.” He studied acting for a year and a half and it definitely paid off. He embodies the swag of a Midwestern gangster from the late ’80s.

“BMF” also stars Da’Vinchi (“All American”) who plays Terry Flenory. The actor is known for playing the “pretty boy” athlete but this character allows him to show more depth as an performer.

“I’m happy for this transition,” Da’Vinchi said. “Every actor’s dream is to really just be able to be on a project that you can go through every emotion and show every layer of your talent.”

“BMF” will take viewers on an emotional roller coaster as these brothers try to help their family out of poverty the only way they know how – by joining and taking over the drug game.

“BMF” debuts on Starz starting September 26.