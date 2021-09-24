*Season two of Apple +‘s “The Morning Show,” picks up in the aftermath of the explosive events from the finale!

Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) partnership on “The Morning Show” is left hanging, as a new UBA identity starts to form.

Anniston spoke with EUR correspondent Jill Munroe about being an actor and producer position, plus original season two details.

Jill Munroe: How did the reaction from audiences – women in particular – about season one impact you as a producer?

Jennifer Anniston: It’s an incredible responsibility. I also feel very proud as a woman to be at the head of it along with Reese (Witherspoon,) my incredible partner. To be having these conversations, we’re at the age of “F” it, who cares, it’s time to have these conversations. I feel hopeful that we are setting examples for younger women to do the same. To have ownership over their material and work, and their voice. And to be able to tell their stories honestly.

Jill Munroe: As the actor playing Alex and the series executive producer, where did you want to see Alex go this season?

Jennifer Anniston: We really wanted Alex to step back and do a deep dive into who she is, kind of for the first time. At the beginning of season two originally, she had gone to a rehabilitation center to try to figure out and get in touch with who she is. But when we got shut down and decided to incorporate Covid-19, it ended up with her going on a mini-sabbatical to get some perspective. To ask the who am I questions…who do I want to be and how did I let that happen.

And then of course get seduced back by Corey (Ellison played by Billy Crudup). At time, I think she was ready…missing it and wanting it…the feeling and relevance that she got from “The Morning Show.” It was all she had at the end of the day because she had burned so many bridges. That was really her only sense of self-reflection. I think she believes she can take on this newfound integrity and self-awareness, and bring back a new Alex in the hallways of TMS. But there are too many buried bodies there, so it’s not so easy. Just some fun, wonderful twists and turns, watching her navigate that while trying to stay sane. But still being dragged to the dark side, knowing what’s there and having those secrets that she’s so desperately trying to squelch.

New episodes of season 2 of “The Morning Show” are available every Friday, exclusively on AppleTV+.