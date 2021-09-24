Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Jennifer Anniston (‘The Morning Show’): We’re At the Age of ‘Eff it!’ & EUR’s Here for It! | Watch

By JillMunroe
0

*Season two of Apple +‘s “The Morning Show,” picks up in the aftermath of the explosive events from the finale!

Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) partnership on “The Morning Show” is left hanging, as a new UBA identity starts to form.

Anniston spoke with EUR correspondent Jill Munroe about being an actor and producer position, plus original season two details.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: From Instagram Star to TV Star, ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Talks New Nickelodeon Series [EUR Exclusive]

The Morning Show
Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Jill Munroe: How did the reaction from audiences – women in particular – about season one impact you as a producer?

Jennifer Anniston: It’s an incredible responsibility. I also feel very proud as a woman to be at the head of it along with Reese (Witherspoon,) my incredible partner. To be having these conversations, we’re at the age of “F” it, who cares, it’s time to have these conversations. I feel hopeful that we are setting examples for younger women to do the same. To have ownership over their material and work, and their voice. And to be able to tell their stories honestly.

The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Jill Munroe: As the actor playing Alex and the series executive producer, where did you want to see Alex go this season?

Jennifer Anniston: We really wanted Alex to step back and do a deep dive into who she is, kind of for the first time. At the beginning of season two originally, she had gone to a rehabilitation center to try to figure out and get in touch with who she is. But when we got shut down and decided to incorporate Covid-19, it ended up with her going on a mini-sabbatical to get some perspective. To ask the who am I questions…who do I want to be and how did I let that happen.

And then of course get seduced back by Corey (Ellison played by Billy Crudup). At time, I think she was ready…missing it and wanting it…the feeling and relevance that she got from “The Morning Show.” It was all she had at the end of the day because she had burned so many bridges. That was really her only sense of self-reflection. I think she believes she can take on this newfound integrity and self-awareness, and bring back a new Alex in the hallways of TMS. But there are too many buried bodies there, so it’s not so easy. Just some fun, wonderful twists and turns, watching her navigate that while trying to stay sane. But still being dragged to the dark side, knowing what’s there and having those secrets that she’s so desperately trying to squelch.

New episodes of season 2 of “The Morning Show” are available every Friday, exclusively on AppleTV+.

Previous articleVIDEO: Janelle Monáe Drops 17-Minute ‘Say Her Name’ to Protest Police Brutality Against Black Women
Next articleLee Daniels’ ‘Our Kind of People’ Debuts With Less Than Stellar Ratings
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO