The show follows two brothers vying against each other to own their late father’s family-owned wrestling business. EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to series stars Stephen Amell (“Arrow”) and Alexander Ludwig (“Bad Boys For Life”) about how they prepared for the roles, their favorite tag teams, and which wrestlers they’d fight with.

Cole: Out of all the tag teams in history, which brother team is your favorite?

Ludwig: Animal and Hawk, who are best known as The Road Warriors, are my all-time favorite tag team in professional wrestling. Those two were definitely amazing to watch.

Amell: I’d have to agree and say The Road Warriors, when they were known as Legion Of Doom at WWF. It was great to watch them wrestle against other great teams like Money Inc. Also, The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, the British Bulldogs, and although they aren’t real-life brothers, Edge & Christian are great too.

Cole: If you could step into the ring with any wrestler, who would you choose?

Amell: I would choose Kevin Owens. I love the way he works, how he taunts his opponents and he’s a perfect, modern version of what “Heels” represents.

Ludwig: I’m choosing The Undertaker!

Cole: What outside experiences helped you prepare for the role?

Ludwig: Physically, nothing could prepare you for this role. I never trained so hard for anything in my career. We knew this would be a great show and non-wrestling fans would connect because the show has so many colorful characters.

