Thursday, June 10, 2021
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1993 Interview with Oleta Adams (Listen)

*Radioscope sat down with Oleta Adams just before the release of her fourth album, “Evolution,” the follow up to her first major label release “Circle of One,” which featured her monster hit “Get Here.”

The Seattle, Washington native spoke about the importance of being true to one’s own artistry amid the cacophony of expectations following a hit single. “The only person I can really live up to is me. Myself,” she says in this 1993 interview.

Adams also talks about the vision behind “Evolution,” her decision to include two cover songs – Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” and James Taylor’s “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight” – and the reasons for dropping “I Just Had to Hear Your Voice” as the first single.

She also touches on her infamous stint with Tears for Fears for their 1989 album “Seeds of Love.”

“Part of [my] following has come from that success and that relationship,” she says.

Listen to our entire 1993 Radioscope interview with Oleta Adams below in the latest episode of “Radioscope Raw,” followed by performances of her remakes from “Evolution.”

