‘New Amsterdam’ Star Jocko Sims Clears Up Rumors On Exiting Show | EUR Exclusive WATCH

By Ty Cole
jockoooo
Jocko Sims pictured in a scene from ‘New Amsterdam’

*Things are getting complicated on NBC’s medical drama “New Amsterdam,” which aired it’s third season in March and is set to return June 1st!

The David Schulner series, based on the novel “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” by Eric Manheimer, recently signed on Frances Turner (“The Man In The High Castle”) to join the cast midseason as Dr. Lyn Malvo, the new Chair of the OB department. Her character will enter an “interesting” relationship with Dr. Reynolds, played by series regular Jocko Sims.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to the co-stars about their characters’ relationship, the show’s “special ingredient” that keeps viewers tuned in, and why Sims returned to the show after rumors of leaving.

Cole: Would you like to see your characters in a romantic relationship?

Sims: Dr. Reynolds is at a crossroads discovering who he is – while viewers are figuring out who they want him to become. For me, it’s beautiful and it’s Black love so I would want to see them together. What will happen, will happen as it’s already been shot so we shall see.

Cole: What “special ingredient” does the show have that keeps viewers tuned in?

Sims: We’re tackling social issues on the show with “New Amsterdam” as the only medical drama to have permanently painted “Black Lives Matter” on the hospital floor – I was overwhelmed to see this happen but I have to thank our show director Darnell Martin who fought to have it in a certain position for viewers to see it constantly – it helps us stand out.

New Amsterdam
NEW AMSTERDAM — “Radical” Episode 310 — Pictured: (l-r) Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Frances Turner as Dr. Lyn Malvo — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Cole: What made you want to return to the show after there were rumors of you not coming back to the new season?

Sims: We wanted to mess with the audience. My character was originally supposed to be gone for three episodes and return at the end of season two but due to the pandemic, we were unable to film those episodes. I was never going anywhere.

Get your white coats ready as “New Amsterdam” returns to NBC June 1!

Ty Cole

