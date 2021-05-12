Ciara and Russell Wilson Ink First-Look TV/Film Deal with Amazon Studios

*Russell Wilson and Ciara have inked a deal with Amazon Studios to develop and produce scripted series and films via their Why Not You Productions.

“We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios,” said the couple in a statement. “They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

“Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo – both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures, and shared dedication to philanthropy,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”

As reported by Shadow and Act, Ciara and her NFL star hubby first announced their production company back in 2019, stating, “While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives. We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent.”

Per Billboard, Wilson, who is heading into his 10th season as the quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks, formed the Why Not You Foundation to focus on motivating and empowering young kids.

Ciara and Wilson previously announced that they have teamed with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to turn NFL alum Vernon Turner’s life story into a film. The project will be based on Turner’s self-published book “The Next Level: A Game I Had To Play.”

Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions and Wade’s 59th and Prairie Entertainment will produce the film with Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Productions, Deadline reproted.

Per Post Bulletin: The film will show Turner’s journey to the National Football League playing for teams like the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the 90s, despite often being told he would never be drafted into the professional league.

Wade, Union, Wilson and Ciara said a joint statement: “After reading Vernon’s “Letter to my Younger Self,” we all learned so much more about this man than what was presented to us growing up. His story isn’t just one of an accomplished athlete. It’s a story of resilience, family and the will to survive by any means possible. We consider ourselves to be survivors of our own personal struggles who have also come out on the other side and couldn’t be more excited to tell this story together. Once we read Brad Gann’s script, we knew we had to get this made. This is truly a story of black excellence at its finest.”