Robin Thede On Shooting ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ in a Pandemic, New Opening Credits, More (Watch)

*The second season of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is upon us, and its creator, Robin Thede, visited “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Wednesday to talk all about it.

The comedian dished on her extensive background in puppetry (hence the first season’s opening credit choice), and the hilarious way that “Pose” star Billy Porter got her to ditch the puppets for “live” versions of her cast members in this season’s opening sequence.

Thede also reveals how “Murder, She Wrote” inspired a character’s haircut and how at 13-years-old, her reporting at a zoo for a kid’s program led to a scandal involving the elements and shook up her hometown of Davenport, Iowa.

Below, the show’s popular “Courtroom Kiki” sketches Part 1 (from season 1) and Part 2 (from current season):