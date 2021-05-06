Thursday, May 6, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Robin Thede On Shooting ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ in a Pandemic, New Opening Credits, More (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Robin Theade
Robin Thede on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”

*The second season of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is upon us, and its creator, Robin Thede, visited “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Wednesday to talk all about it.

The comedian dished on her extensive background in puppetry (hence the first season’s opening credit choice), and the hilarious way that “Pose” star Billy Porter got her to ditch the puppets for “live” versions of her cast members in this season’s opening sequence.

Thede also reveals how “Murder, She Wrote” inspired a character’s haircut and how at 13-years-old, her reporting at a zoo for a kid’s program led to a scandal involving the elements and shook up her hometown of Davenport, Iowa.

Below, the show’s popular “Courtroom Kiki” sketches Part 1 (from season 1) and Part 2 (from current season):

Previous articleIs Love & Hip Hop Fake? Lyfe Jennings Spills The Tea / EURexclusiveWATCH
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO