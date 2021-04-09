Black Michigan College Student Admits to Tagging Dorm with KKK Graffiti

*A Black male student at Albion College in Michigan has been booted from the campus after admitting to tagging a dorm with racist graffiti.

Albion Department of Public Safety Chief Scott Kipps told MLive that the student confessed to the disturbing crime during questioning on Tuesday. The graffiti was found at the college’s Mitchell Towers last week. Campus video evidence reportedly confirmed the student’s confession, per MSN.

The student has since been put on temporary suspension by the college. Kipps said the Calhoun County prosecutor’s office has yet to determine what/if any charges will be made.

The graffiti included racist slurs, anti-Semitism and references to the Ku Klux Klan, according to university officials. Images of the racist graffiti were posted to Facebook by the City Watch News Group.

We hope that you will remain undeterred in your educational pursuits and do the work of spreading love on this campus. We support you all in standing against racism, hatred, and injustice. The Communication Studies Department stands with YOU. (4/4) — Albion College Communication Department (@AlbionComm) April 5, 2021

“We know the acts of racism that have occurred this week are not about one particular person or one particular incident,” Albion College tweeted. “We know that there is a significant history of racial pain and trauma on campus and we are taking action to repair our community.”

The college added, “We will change and heal together as a community because we are committed to doing the work.”

On Monday, before the student came forward, the school issued a statement condemning the graffiti.

“Hatred and injustice have no place at Albion, and will not be tolerated,” the school said. “We are currently investigating who is responsible for the racist graffiti in our residential buildings and we will seek criminal charges against those involved.”

The statement continued, “We cannot become a true community of belonging until everybody feels safe on campus, and it is our responsibility to continuously reaffirm our commitment to anti-racism through both words and actions.”