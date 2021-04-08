Thursday, April 8, 2021
Pharrell Calls for Feds to Investigate Virgina Beach Police Shooting of His Cousin

By Ny MaGee
*Pharrell Williams revealed in an emotional post last month that one of the victims in the Virginia Beach shooting on March 27 was his cousin, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch.

Per NBC News, Lynch was killed along the city’s popular Oceanfront strip of hotels and restaurants shortly after several others were wounded in two nearby shootings. Police claim Lynch had a handgun when he came in contact with officers responding to the shootings, and he was fatally shot by a Black cop whose body camera had not been activated. 

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings,” Williams wrote in an Instagram tribute to his cousin. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

The officer involved in the shooting has reportedly been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Williams has now called for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of his cousin. 

“I had to speak at my cousin’s funeral, and was choked up with emotions,” he wrote on the social media post on Monday. “Too many unanswered City and State questions. Respectfully, I am calling for a Federal investigation. I also humbly ask that you all keep the family in prayer.”

According to the report, the city’s police department has turned over the investigation into Lynch’s death to Virginia State Police.

 

Two people died and eight were wounded in the shootings along Virginia Beach’s oceanfront last month, including Deshayla “Shay” Harris, one of the stars of the reality show “Bad Girls Club,” who was fatally shot while reportedly standing on a street corner. 

Harris’ death was confirmed by her sister, Tashara “Shani” Harris, who wrote on Facebook: “I didn’t get a txt from you this morning, you broke my heart Deshayla Shay Harris, why you leave us like this? My heart hurt so bad.”

The shooting began when a fight broke out and someone opened fire, Virginia Beach Police said in a statement.

Hours before the shooting Harris posted a video of herself on Instagram in which she stated: “I’m only doing s**t that’s gonna make me elevate!” 

According to the New York Post, the violence began around 11:30 p.m. Friday, at two locations a block apart. The chaos resulted in the Virginia Beach Police Department detaining several suspects early Saturday, 13NewsNow reported. Among the injured was a police officer who was struck by a car at the scene. The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. 

Three men have reportedly been arrested in connection with the shootings.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

