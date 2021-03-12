Friday, March 12, 2021
Snoop Dogg to Star in 50 Cent’s New Starz Series ‘Black Mafia Family’

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah have joined the cast of 50 Cent’s new Starz series “Black Mafia Family.”

The network said in a press release Thursday that Snoop will have a recurring role in the new series, while Anthony, and Serayah will appear as recurring guest stars.

Here’s more from Variety

 The series is inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory— two brothers who rose from southwest Detroit in the late ‘80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the United States.

In his recurring role, Snoop Dogg will play Pastor Swift, the Flenory family’s spiritual advisor. Swift believes in the power of the Lord, but eventually becomes enveloped in every part of the Flenory’s life. He helps them find a lawyer and becomes a confidante. Their father resents Swift’s attention over the family, but all the good he does is undeniable.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Tapped to Host 2021 Puppy Bowl

“Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream,” an official synopsis reads.

Previously announced stars include Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr., the son of Big Meech, Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight and Wood Harris.

Black Mafia Family is in production in Atlanta and Detroit.

The series has been publicly discussed for years now and 50 Cent previously noted that it could be a bigger hit than “Power.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

