During Boob Job Consultation Gorilla Glue Girl (Tessica Brown) Finds Lump in Each Breast

*Uh oh, the Gorilla Girl, Tessica Brown, is dealing with a new situation and a downright serious scare: Doctors found lumps in her breasts.

The situation came to light when Brown’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, telet it be known that getting a “mommy makeover,” which consists of a boob lift/implants and some abdominal lipo.

As part of a pre-surgery consultation, Dr. Michael Obeng — the doc who defeated the Gorilla Glue — examined her breasts earlier this week, and unfortunately discovered a lump in each of Tessica’s breasts.

Brown subsequently had a mammogram which confirmed the presence of masses. She’s already had surgery to remove them, and they’re now being tested for cancer, reports TMZ.

Tessica's sonogram

It’s not the best of news, but she sees the silver lining.

She feels everything that happened with the Gorilla Glue incident was supposed to lead her to this very moment — and she’s grateful Dr. Obeng found the lumps now, and not further down the road when it might have been too late.

