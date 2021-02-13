Things to Know About PlayStation 5 (PS5)

*The next generation of PlayStation PS5 has already made its way, in this generation it looks like Sony is still using the same console approach that made PS4 a big success, selling consoles that can play first-party games, from Sony’s storied franchises and things that are lined up with third-party titles. With this, you can expect to see much-improved graphics in your games, having high refresh rates with PS5 that will definitely improve your gaming experience making it smoother and interesting. Along with all this, PS5’s new custom SSD provides a leap forward in loading speeds that can completely bring a new and speedy way of playing games.

We have already reviewed and checked the PS5 and it seems that the console is quite good and improved. Its new features like the controller are fantastic, the game loading process is quick, and the console is more streamlined for user interface than the PS4. Just like PS4, you can also enable PlayStation game share on PS5 to play it with your group. I can simply say that PS5 is far beyond expectation and a new hype in next-generation games.

Difference between PlayStation PS5 and Xbox Series X

Microsoft also owns a powerful console in the Xbox Series X, that provides better graphics and loading time, it also sells low-powered Xbox Series S. It continues to make Xbox Game Pass, its Netflix-like game subscription service is one of the best deals in the gaming world. It also allows you to play on PC. While PS5 plays various PS4 titles, the new Xbox console plays Xbox One, Xbox 360 titles, and other OG Xbox games as well.

Though it is hard to prove which console is better between the two, if you are looking forward to knowing more about PS5, read out this guide as we will discuss more on it.

How PS5 is Better Than PS4?

Undoubtedly PS5 is more impressive than PS4 – its GPU and CPU are more capable than those found in the PS4 Pro – it’ll also load games quicker than at any other time because of its inside NVMe SSD. The new DualSense console is also a distinct advantage, as we would like to think. It utilizes haptic input and adaptive triggers to help cause games to feel more vivid, in manners you never thought possible.

The PS5 is a simple suggestion in comparison, yet the cost of the PS4 Pro makes it a competitor, particularly when you consider that key PS5 games are likewise going to Sony’s last-gen system. There’s still some life left in the maturing PlayStation 4 Pro yet, however, with Sony now beginning to discontinue the Pro, time may be expiring in case you’re after the more established, yet it is a capable machine.

Features of PS5 That You Must Know

There are two PS5 consoles, but they are almost the same

Just like Microsoft, Sony is selling two versions of its upcoming next-generation console. For around $500, you can bring Ps5 with a 4k Blu-ray drive to your home, and around $400, you can buy Digital Edition PS5, differentiating it from Microsoft, the two versions that are consoles have a disc drive costing each one independently.

The PS5 is powered by a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a custom AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based GPU that will give 10.28 teraflops of raw graphical power. The console also utilizes variable frequencies on both the PS5’s CPU and GPU, which could hypothetically push the graphics to run somewhat quicker than ordinary when the CPU isn’t running at the top.

The Dualsense Controller Can Be Considered As the Most Next-Gen Part of The PS5

The PS5’s controller is an important departure from the DualShock controller that you may be acquainted with from other PlayStation consoles. However, it has various brand- new highlights that may make it the most fascinating part of the PS5.

How about we start with the design. Sony’s DualShock controllers have commonly kept a similar design from age to age, however, the PS5’s new DualSense controller is the primary PlayStation controller that doesn’t look like the original. And keeping in mind that the DualSense has the basic layout PlayStation fans know about — a directional pad and buttons on the top half, two control sticks on the base, and the middle touch bar from the DualShock 4 — the entire shape of the controller is new, with pointier handles and more extensive lines, and everything has a sending out two-vibe plan.

The DualShock 4’s “Share” button, which allows you to get screen captures, take recordings, and broadcast gameplay, has been changed to the “Create” button on the DualSense, however, it has similar functionality. In an improvement from the PS4, however, the PS5 consequently catches the most recent hour of your ongoing interaction (up from the 15 minutes) at 1080p goal and 60fps. The PS5 likewise allows you manually to catch ongoing interaction in 4K, however, you’ll need to change a setting to do as such.

It’s not simply the look of the DualSense that is new, however. Traditional rumble has been replaced with haptic feedback, which should give you various degrees of feedback depending upon what’s going on in your game. Also, if you were interested, here’s a look at the system inside the controller that empowers those adaptive triggers to add resistance.

The DualSense also has a built-in microphone along with the speaker, however, there’s still a 3.5mm earphone jack that you can plug earphones into if you like. It’s also the first Sony controller with a USB-C port.

If you are thinking of purchasing more than one DualSense, additional controllers will run you around $80 every, which is a slight increase from the $60 you initially paid for a DualShock 4. Sony is also selling a $29.99 charging dock that allows you to charge two DualSense controllers simultaneously.

Hope this article will help you in knowing things about PlayStation5, so stay connected for the more latest news related to PlayStations and also for other latest updates.