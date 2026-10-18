With Knee Injury, Gabby Williams Leads Valkyries Past Angel Reese, Dream in WNBA Finals Opener | WATCH

Williams scores 26 points in Golden State's 68-64 victory as Reese records a double-double and Tiffany Hayes exits with an injury.

Gabby Williams – screenshot

*Gabby Williams scored 26 points as the Golden State Valkyries defeated Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream 68-64 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday, October 17, at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Golden State overcame a five-point fourth-quarter deficit to take a 1-0 lead in the championship series.

Reese finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, but Atlanta’s offense collapsed in the closing minutes.

Williams missed all four of her first-quarter shots before erupting for 16 points in the second period, helping Golden State erase an eight-point deficit and take a 42-39 halftime lead.

Atlanta regained control in the third quarter, entering the final period ahead 56-51.

But just when you thought Atlanta was going to finish it, Golden State’s defense took over, limiting the Dream to eight fourth-quarter points. Williams made two free throws with 1:18 remaining to put the Valkyries ahead 65-64.

She added two more with 4.1 seconds left to help secure the victory.

“We always knew we were going to find a way somehow,” Williams said, according to the WNBA’s official recap.

And there’s this: with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter, Gabby Williams sank two free throws to pull Golden State within one point, 64-63. During the play, Atlanta guard Jordin Canada collided with Williams (seemingly on purpose), knocking her to the floor before tripping over her.

Williams appeared to favor her left knee afterward, limping and grimacing in pain, but remained in the game until the final buzzer.

Gabby Williams was holding her knee after this box-out by Jordin Canada. She would end up playing out the rest of the game 🙏🏽 https://t.co/z6iUcMll4r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 17, 2026

Angel Reese Delivers Double-Double

Reese dominated early, scoring 11 first-quarter points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Allisha Gray, returning from a hand injury, led Atlanta with 19 points, while Rhyne Howard added 12.

But the Dream went scoreless over the final 3:12, missing opportunities to reclaim the lead.

“We need to maintain how we want to play for all four quarters,” Atlanta coach Karl Smesko said in the Dream’s postgame report.

The matchup also carries an individual defensive storyline. Reese won the 2026 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award, with Williams finishing second in the voting.

Tiffany Hayes Hit The Ground Hard As She Was Diving For A Loose Ball. She’s Now Left The Game. Tough Break. 😬 https://t.co/zRBzCeQ06Y — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 17, 2026

Tiffany Hayes Injury Raises Concern

Golden State guard Tiffany Hayes suffered an apparent facial injury after diving for a loose ball with approximately 2:38 remaining.

Hayes struck the court, received medical attention and walked to the locker room. She did not return. Coach Natalie Nakase said Hayes would undergo a medical evaluation. Her availability for Game 2 remained uncertain. Hayes finished with three points, six rebounds and four assists.

Valkyries Make Franchise History

Golden State reached the Finals in only its second WNBA season after eliminating the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Atlanta is seeking its first championship after three previous Finals appearances.

Both teams entered the series without a title, guaranteeing a first-time champion.

Game 2 is scheduled for Monday, October 19, at Chase Center, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern / 5 p.m. Pacific on USA Network and Peacock.

Now thats how you make an entrance 🔥 This may be her first Finals appearance but Gabby Williams is ready for the big stage! Tune in to NBC & Peacock at 3:30pm/ET to see her and the @valkyries compete in Game 1 in only their second season! #WNBASeason30 | #2026WNBAFinals https://t.co/8X6hp4Mslq — WNBA (@WNBA) October 17, 2026

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