‘Spades: The Play’ Brings Harlem Energy, Love and Friendly Competition to LA This Weekend

Marcus Callender’s interactive comedy turns a weekly spades game into a lively exploration of friendship, romance and rivalry, running through October 18 in Los Angeles.

Spades: The Play

*What happens when a friendly game of spades turns into a night of laughter, love, and a little drama?

“Spades: The Play” invites audiences to pull up a chair for a theatrical experience celebrating Black culture, friendship, and the conversations that happen around the card table.

Written and directed by Marcus Callender, known for his roles in Power and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

The production follows four friends in their early 20s navigating love, situationships, and everyday life during their weekly spades game in Harlem. What begins as a familiar gathering quickly heats up, leading to hilarious exchanges, unfiltered conversations, and unexpected revelations.

“Spades: The Play” is now at the Amazing Grace Conservatory 2401 W. Washington Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90018 through Sunday, October 18.

Scene from ‘Spades: The Play’

The intimate production places audiences around the spades table, making them part of the action. Guests can react to the drama and call out characters’ questionable behavior, while the actors respond in real time. The result is a lively, unpredictable night that feels like hanging out with friends rather than sitting through a traditional theater performance.

Arrive early, and you can test your own spades skills before the show. And enjoy music from a DJ and an open bar featuring Wine Culture Club and Jim Beam. Wine Culture Club, owned by Jess Thrope, adds to the experience with a celebration of Black-owned business and culture.

Whether you’re a seasoned spades player or simply love a good story filled with humor, romance, and relatable drama. “Spades: The Play” offers a fun night out.

‘Spades: The Play’ cast

The production’s current run concludes October 18 with a Sunday brunch performance. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the laughter, friendly competition, and cultural connections firsthand.

“Spades: The Play” is also on tour. Follow the production on Instagram @Spadestheplay for additional dates, tour stops, and ticket information. Gather your crew, brush up on your game, and grab your tickets for a seat at the table.

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