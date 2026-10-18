Shanice Turns Catalina Jazz Club into a Family Affair | EURexclusiveWATCH

The R&B star shares the Hollywood stage with her mom, aunt, hubby, their children, and three generations of musical talent for an intimate evening of songs, stories, and family memories.

Shanice Showcases Family at Catalina Jazz Club – poster

*On Sunday, October 11, 2026, Shanice turned Hollywood’s Catalina Jazz Club into a family affair with “Generations of Song: An Evening with Shanice & Family.”

The R&B singer shared the stage with several relatives, including her husband, actor and comedian Flex Alexander; their children, Imani Knox and Elijah Knox; her mother, Crystal Wilson Blackmon; and her aunt, Penni Wilson. Crystal and Penni perform together as the R&B group Crystal Penny. Even Uncle Spirit from the reality show “Flex & Shanice” joined the family gathering.

The warm, intimate setting of Catalina Jazz Club was a perfect fit for Shanice and company. The family atmosphere was evident from the start, when Flex and Elijah took the stage to host the evening following an introduction by Guy Black of Stevie Wonder’s KJLH radio station.

Guy offered complimentary Soul Train Cruise tickets to any former “Soul Train” dancers attending the show. A few took him up on the offer, including one enthusiastic dancer who seemed determined to enjoy her 15 minutes in the spotlight.

The evening was shaping up to be more than a concert, with family members and audience participation adding to the celebration’s relaxed, personal atmosphere.

Flex Alexander and son Elijah Knox – by Marilyn Smith

Flex and Elijah bantered back and forth, with Flex mentioning old school groups and saying Elijah only knows the Weeknd.

Flex had the audience doing a singalong to old school sit coms, “Different Stokes,” “Good Times” and “Facts of Life.”

The various celebrities and celebrity types who were in attendance were mentioned, including Thelma Houston, Scherrie Payne, Tichina Arnold’s mother, Rosalind Kind, who is Barbra Streisand’s (spitting image) sister, and Motown scion Kerry Gordy.

Imani Knox – by Marilyn Smith

Imani Knox sang two songs, Noah Jones’ “I Don’t Know Why” and a jazzy song, “Lover Girl.” She had a very nice unique voice and was a good way to get the music going.

Crystal Penny, dressed in sparkly black outfits, was up next, and I can see where Shanice got her singing chops from, because mama Crystal and Aunt Penni are the real deal.

Crystal Penny – by Marilyn Smith

Shanice hit the stage in black shorts, stockings, black thigh high stiletto boots and a long black and silver caftan.

She began with “The Way You Love Me” and sang a myriad of other songs including “Yesterday,” “Loving You,” “Square Biz,” a song from the Meteor Man soundtrack, “Saving Forever for You,” “Silent Prayer,” “The Greatest Love of All” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” the latter are the two songs she sang winning Star Search as a junior contestant.

She took us to church when she sang Yolanda Adams’ “Open My Heart.” If we never knew Shanice could sing her backside off, we found out that night.

Shanice singing Square Biz – screenshot

The backing band was called House of Vibe, and a vibe they were. They were on point. In fact, the entire evening was on point, if the aim of “An Evening with Shanice & Family” was a down-to-earth, cozy, friendly and relaxed feel.

Examples of how comfortable the evening was when Flex acknowledged the real estate agent in the audience who sold him a home, or when Shanice mentioned her 2024 breast cancer or how her record company dropped her when she was pregnant or the finale when they had every conceivable “family member” on a jam-packed stage.

“Generations of Song: An Evening with Shanice & Family” delivered exactly what its title promised: a memorable night of music, laughter and family love. And judging by the warmth onstage and in the audience, everyone felt like part of the family.

Marilyn Smith

Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected]

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