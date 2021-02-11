Thursday, February 11, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

WE REMEMBER: Jazz Pianist Chick Corea Dies At 79

By Fisher Jack
0

Chick Corea - Getty*Chick Corea, whose real name was Armando Corea, and a Grammy Award-winning pianist who played alongside fellow legends like Herbie Hancock, Stan Getz and Miles Davis, died Feb. 9, according to TheWrap. He was 79 years old.

We’re learning of his death today (02-11-21) because that’s when it announced on his Facebook page. The post said he passed away Feb. 9 after a brief battle with “a rare form of cancer which was only discovered very recently.”

Corea left a final statement which was posted on social media Thursday and reads:

“I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It’s not only that the world needs more artists, it’s also just a lot of fun. And to my amazing musician friends who have been like family to me as long as I’ve known you: It has been a blessing and an honor learning from and playing with all of you. My mission has always been to bring the joy of creating anywhere I could, and to have done so with all the artists that I admire so dearly–this has been the richness of my life.”

MORE ON EURWEB: One Moment In Time: The Shock of Whitney Houston’s Death on Feb. 11, 2012 (EUR Video Throwback)

Get the full story on the passing of Chick Corea at TheWrap.

Previous articleTessica Brown Has a 4-hour Procedure in Beverly Hills to Remove Gorilla Glue From Hair [VIDEO]
Next articleHBO Announces Tina Turner Documentary, Universal to Release Theatrically
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 9
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 2
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO