WE REMEMBER: Jazz Pianist Chick Corea Dies At 79

*Chick Corea, whose real name was Armando Corea, and a Grammy Award-winning pianist who played alongside fellow legends like Herbie Hancock, Stan Getz and Miles Davis, died Feb. 9, according to TheWrap. He was 79 years old.

We’re learning of his death today (02-11-21) because that’s when it announced on his Facebook page. The post said he passed away Feb. 9 after a brief battle with “a rare form of cancer which was only discovered very recently.”

Corea left a final statement which was posted on social media Thursday and reads:

“I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It’s not only that the world needs more artists, it’s also just a lot of fun. And to my amazing musician friends who have been like family to me as long as I’ve known you: It has been a blessing and an honor learning from and playing with all of you. My mission has always been to bring the joy of creating anywhere I could, and to have done so with all the artists that I admire so dearly–this has been the richness of my life.”

Get the full story on the passing of Chick Corea at TheWrap.