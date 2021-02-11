ALLBLK Announces New Variety Talk Show SOCIAL SOCIETY with Kendall Kyndall

Los Angeles, CA – ALLBLK (www.ALLBLK.tv), the newly rebranded streaming service focused on Black programming from AMC Networks, is breaking into previously uncharted territory with the upcoming launch of its new weekly variety talk show, Social Society.

Hosted and co-produced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play), Social Society will provide a fresh look into each week’s trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring the best exclusive sketch comedy.

Created by Sheena D. Carter and executive produced by Latisha Fortune, each episode will invite a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between.

Curated around specific themes such as Black entrepreneurship, relationships, financial literacy and more, Social Society will be formatted to open with a comedy sketch that speaks to the chosen theme by blending fact and funny. Throughout the season, host Kendall Kyndall will welcome a rotation of some of social media’s leading ladies as co-hosts to help deliver thoughtful commentary and a boost of weekly motivation served with a side of comedic flare.

An actor, host, and social media personality who rose to fame in 2015 for his unapologetic social commentary of VH1’s popular Love & Hip Hop franchise, Kyndall’s recent credits include serving as host of the Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked special, serving as a backstage host for Love & Hip Hop reunion shows, a series regular role on BET’s Games People Play, and guest appearances on various shows including Claws and Hip Hop Squares.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tessica Brown Has a 4-hour Procedure in Beverly Hills to Remove Gorilla Glue From Hair [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kendallkyndall (@kendallkyndall)

“2021 will be a big year for ALLBLK,” said General Manager Brett Dismuke. “As we continue to elevate our content offerings, we’re excited to present our take on the variety talk show format with Social Society – a fresh concept that merges the best elements of sketch comedy shows like In Living Color, and news commentary programming like Last Week Tonight. As audiences tune-in from week to week, Social Society will stand out as a premiere destination for staying up to date on what’s happening in Black culture.”

Executive producers Sheena Carter and Latisha Fortune added, “joining the ALLBLK family is an opportunity for us to impact Black culture and bring a fresh and positive perspective to social content. It’s extremely important for us to have a platform where we can empower people, share new perspectives, and continue exploring important issues that affect our community every day. With Social Society, we are creating that platform.”

Social Society is a production of Big Little Sis Media, a joint venture between Carter’s IV League Creative and Fortune’s Great Fortune Films. Executive produced by Carter, Fortune and ALLBLK founder Robert L. Johnson, Social Society will kick off with a 21-episode order – the first of which will premiere on Monday, February 22nd. New episodes will air weekly on Mondays.