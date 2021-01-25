Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the WNBA confirmed with ESPN that it’s only a matter of time before Kelly Loeffler is no longer a team owner. The spokesperson said,

“a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized.”

It’s currently unclear who the potential buyer(s) for Loeffler’s ownership stake will be but the representative added,

“once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided.”

Kelly Loeffler has had ties to the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream for the past decade. However, as we previously reported, due to controversial statements she’s made regarding players supporting the BLM movement, many people have been pushing for her to sever any ties she has with the organization. In a letter she wrote to Cathy Engelbert, the commissioner of the WNBA, Kelly Loeffler said,

“I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police, called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country. I believe it is totally misaligned with the values and goals of the WNBA and the Atlanta Dream, where we support tolerance and inclusion…I am incredibly disappointed to read about efforts to insert a political platform into the league.”

