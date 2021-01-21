Thursday, January 21, 2021
Home Today’s Video
#BlackLivesMatter

Jason Whitlock on the Fox News Plantation Comparing BLM to the KKK (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

E73347B9-BBA4-4B4B-ACAE-6837EA94B820_4_5005_c
Jason Whitlock (R) on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight – Jan 21, 2021

*With Inauguration Day coverage broadcast on nearly every channel on Wednesday, Black journalist Jason Whitlock was over on Fox News comparing Black Lives Matter to the Ku Klux Klan, saying BLM is the modern day “enforcement arm” of the Democratic Party.

This tomfoolery went down on Tucker Carlson’s show. Whitlock was saying that the Dems had two approaches to civil rights – a power-based stance against racism, and a faith-based stance, championed by Dr. Martin Luther King.

Carlson responded: “You mentioned the BLM movement that really kind of took over a lot of the country, funded by our most powerful corporations over the summer. That is a political movement. Put it in context for us. What would you compare that to?”

“Well, I compare Black Lives Matter to the KKK. I really do,” Whitlock said. “And some people don’t understand it, but if you go back to the 1860s, after the Emancipation Proclamation, the KKK was started, and it was the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party.”

“And what’s the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party right now?” Whitlock asked. “Black Lives Matter and Antifa. They will come to your home and violate your home, try to intimidate the people in your home if they disagree with you politically.”

“Black Lives Matter [is] a Marxist organization,” Whitlock continued. “Marxism is hostile towards religion; that’s why I’m glad you went there today. These are atheist values being expressed from our leaders, demonizing individual citizens here in America, branding them as white supremacists because they decided, because we disagree with their opinion about something.”

“This is lunacy,” Whitlock added. “And it’s dangerous.”

Watch this shuckin’ and jivin’ below, or here on Twitter:

Previous articleKailand Morris, Son of Stevie Wonder, Interning with Dior Ahead of Capsule Collection
Next articleFootage of Deadly Capitol Chaos Supports Theory Siege Was an ‘Inside Job’ [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Michael B. Jordan Shows Lori Harvey He’s Quite the Hand-y Man / PicsVideo

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you're struck by the IG pic above of Michael B Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, you can't help but notice his hand...
Read more
Social Heat

Reports Say Kanye West is Consulting with Divorce Lawyers This Week

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t seem to be getting closer to reconciliation, and now Ye is apparently talking to divorce lawyers. As we...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Did it! Biden Picks Transgender Woman (#RachelLevine) as Assistant Health Sccretary

Fisher Jack - 0
*Well, we are just hours away from President-elect #JoeBiden's inauguration ceremony and he is working hard to show that he stands by all people...
Read more
Black Celebrity Gossip

Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Julez Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

Fisher Jack - 13
*Whoa! Talk about kissin' and tellin'. Well, this is on some next level ish. We're talking about Solange Knowles' teenage son Julez Smith who...
Read more
Social Heat

NBAer Kyrie Irving Bought George Floyd’s Family A New Home Says Stephen Jackson

Fisher Jack - 0
*During a recent episode of “The Rematch” with Ethan Thomas, #StephenJackson was a guest where he spoke about his friend #GeorgeFloyd and doing his part to make...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO