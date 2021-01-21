Jason Whitlock on the Fox News Plantation Comparing BLM to the KKK (Watch)

*With Inauguration Day coverage broadcast on nearly every channel on Wednesday, Black journalist Jason Whitlock was over on Fox News comparing Black Lives Matter to the Ku Klux Klan, saying BLM is the modern day “enforcement arm” of the Democratic Party.

This tomfoolery went down on Tucker Carlson’s show. Whitlock was saying that the Dems had two approaches to civil rights – a power-based stance against racism, and a faith-based stance, championed by Dr. Martin Luther King.

Carlson responded: “You mentioned the BLM movement that really kind of took over a lot of the country, funded by our most powerful corporations over the summer. That is a political movement. Put it in context for us. What would you compare that to?”

“Well, I compare Black Lives Matter to the KKK. I really do,” Whitlock said. “And some people don’t understand it, but if you go back to the 1860s, after the Emancipation Proclamation, the KKK was started, and it was the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party.”

“And what’s the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party right now?” Whitlock asked. “Black Lives Matter and Antifa. They will come to your home and violate your home, try to intimidate the people in your home if they disagree with you politically.”

“Black Lives Matter [is] a Marxist organization,” Whitlock continued. “Marxism is hostile towards religion; that’s why I’m glad you went there today. These are atheist values being expressed from our leaders, demonizing individual citizens here in America, branding them as white supremacists because they decided, because we disagree with their opinion about something.”

“This is lunacy,” Whitlock added. “And it’s dangerous.”

Watch this shuckin’ and jivin’ below, or here on Twitter: