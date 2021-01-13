LeToya Luckett’s Estranged Husband Tommicus Shares Message for Her ‘Stanky A$$’ Friends Amid Divorce

*We previously reported that LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker are getting a divorce after three years of marriage.

Luckett and Walker’s marital woes played out in episodes of T.I.’s “Friends & Family Hustle” reality series. They sparked breakup rumors over the summer following reports that Walker had an affair with an Instagram model, who was shopping their sex tape.

“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” Luckett wrote in an Instagram message alongside a photo of the family of four. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children.”

In announcing their separation, she also asked for privacy.

“Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging I time,” she added.

As reported by MadameNoire, Walker has now shared some additional comments in his Instagram stories, and addressed fans of his estranged wife who aren’t incredibly fond of him.

“To any married couple, trust that God can work things out despite what might be the present state right now. God is the only person that can change the circumstance(s). I never wanted a divorce, but outside forces can create a lot of confusion. For the record, I NEVER STEPPED OUT ON MY WIFE.”

“And for ALL the friends or family that’s saying, ‘I didn’t like him anyways…’ Guess what? I didn’t like yo stanky a$$ either!!” His message also included two crying laughing emojis.

Luckett and Walker wed in December 2017 and share two children: daughter Gianna, 2, and son Tysun, who was born in September 2020.