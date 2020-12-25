WATCH As Crazy Azz, Vile Acting Karen Cusses Out Deputies As they Arrest Her Son

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Hmm, now that we think about it, to call her a Karen, would be an insult to Karens! We’re talking about how vile this woman acted while her son was being taken into custody by LA County Sheriff deputies.

From what we can see, she did everything she could to make a simple arrest turn violent, as she ordered her son to bolt from the cops and then hurled obscenities at the officers.

The inside, which was caught on video, happened in Valencia, about 35 miles north of L.A., where Sathe deputies were searching for a stolen Tesla in the area — and happened upon another stolen vehicle … a Chevy Camaro.

MORE NEWS: Malik Sinegal: 23-Year-old Black Pilot Becomes Youngest Ever Certified to Fly Boeing 777

Here’s more via TMZ:

Cops descended on a cul-de-sac with guns drawn, ordering the driver out of the Camaro. He was taken into custody, but then cops set their sights on a passenger — the woman’s son.

She comes out of the house with her daughter and then gets crazy … telling her son to come in the house, defying the cops. Remember, police had their guns drawn.

Her kid mouthes off to the cops, swearing at them … “I see the bitch in all of your f***ing eyes.” He then orders cops to unload their guns … seriously.

His mother then totally loses it … hurling epithets at the cops. They tried explaining to her they were investigating a crime, and she fired back … “I don’t give a s*** about your f***ing investigation.”

She then orders the cops to “get the f*** out of here.” When they approach her she screams, “Get the f*** out of my f***ing face.” Oh, there’s more … “F*** you and your f***ing mother who birthed your f***ing ass.”

Incredibly … the mother, who gives Karens a bad name, was not arrested. Her son was arrested on weapons charges.