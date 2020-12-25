Police - Police Abuse
WATCH As Crazy Azz, Vile Acting Karen Cusses Out Deputies As they Arrest Her Son
*Hmm, now that we think about it, to call her a Karen, would be an insult to Karens! We’re talking about how vile this woman acted while her son was being taken into custody by LA County Sheriff deputies.
From what we can see, she did everything she could to make a simple arrest turn violent, as she ordered her son to bolt from the cops and then hurled obscenities at the officers.
The inside, which was caught on video, happened in Valencia, about 35 miles north of L.A., where Sathe deputies were searching for a stolen Tesla in the area — and happened upon another stolen vehicle … a Chevy Camaro.
Here’s more via TMZ:
Cops descended on a cul-de-sac with guns drawn, ordering the driver out of the Camaro. He was taken into custody, but then cops set their sights on a passenger — the woman’s son.
She comes out of the house with her daughter and then gets crazy … telling her son to come in the house, defying the cops. Remember, police had their guns drawn.
Her kid mouthes off to the cops, swearing at them … “I see the bitch in all of your f***ing eyes.” He then orders cops to unload their guns … seriously.
His mother then totally loses it … hurling epithets at the cops. They tried explaining to her they were investigating a crime, and she fired back … “I don’t give a s*** about your f***ing investigation.”
She then orders the cops to “get the f*** out of here.” When they approach her she screams, “Get the f*** out of my f***ing face.” Oh, there’s more … “F*** you and your f***ing mother who birthed your f***ing ass.”
Incredibly … the mother, who gives Karens a bad name, was not arrested. Her son was arrested on weapons charges.
Bodycam Footage of Fatal Columbus Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man Released; Mayor Calls for Cop’s Firing (Watch)
*Columbus, Ohio Mayor Andrew Ginther on Wednesday afternoon angrily called for the termination of the police officer who shot and killed a 47-year-old unarmed Black man, allowed him to lay on the ground for several minutes without anyone rendering aid – a violation of police policy – and turned on his body camera only after the deadly encounter took place.
However, the body cameras have a 60-second “look-back” feature that captures video, but not audio. This look-back recorded the shooting, indicating the officers turned the cameras on within 60 seconds of the shooting taking place.
Footage of the killing was released Wednesday. It all started when a neighbor called police complaining of someone in a garage repeatedly starting and turning off an SUV engine for an extended period of time. Officers were dispatched to the “non-emergency” call on the city’s Northwest Side at 1:37 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a home’s garage door open and a man, later identified as Andre Maurice Hill, inside. He was visiting someone at the home. He walked toward officers with a cellphone in his left hand and his right hand not visible. Officer Adam Coy fired his weapon, striking Hill, then stood back and watched as he lay on the cement floor moaning without any of the officers rendering aid. Hill later died at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. A weapon was not recovered at the scene.
Watch Coy’s “look back” bodycam footage of the deadly shooting below (viewer discretion advised):
“He was an expected guest. He was not an intruder,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said of Hill during a press conference. “It is simply an unexplainable loss. None of the officers initially at the scene provided medical assistance, no compression on the wounds to stop the bleeding, no attempts of CPR, not even a hand on the shoulder or an encouraging word that medics were en route. It’s an officer’s duty to render aid.”
Because this was a non-emergency call, run lights and sirens were not engaged as officers arrived. As a result, the dash camera in the police cruiser was also not activated for any part of the encounter.
The shooting on Oberlin Drive occurred nearly three weeks after law enforcement fatally shot 23-year-old Black man Casey Goodson as he entered his grandmother’s home. He was laid to rest on Wednesday. The investigation into his death continues.
“Enough is enough. This community is exhausted. The African-American community is fearful and concerned and outraged. This is a stunning disregard for life,” Ginther said.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
Watch Mayor Ginther’s reaction to the shooting and call for Coy’s firing below:
Study Confirms Black Kids Six Times More Likely to be Fatally Shot by Police
*A new study examining how minors are victims of police violence has found that Black children were six times more likely to be fatally shot by law enforcement than their white peers.
The study examined cases over a 16-year period, and the results were published in the journal Pediatrics. Hispanic children were three times more likely to be shot to death than White children, the study found, per CNN.
Here’s more from the outlet:
Goyal and her team found that 140 adolescents died from police intervention from 2003 to 2018, and of those cases, 131 involved firearms, the study states. The vast majority of the victims — roughly 93% — were male, with an average age of 16 years.
During this same period, 6,512 adults were fatally shot by police, and Black and Hispanic adults had the highest mortality rates compared with White adults, according to Children’s National.
“The results are not surprising, but that doesn’t take away from the tragedy of these results,” lead researcher Dr. Monika K. Goyal told CNN. “When we see that this extends to children, it makes this issue even more tragic.”
READ MORE: Ben Crump Releases Statement on Bodycam Footage of Police Killing of Joshua Feast / WATCH
Black children were six times more likely to be shot to death by the police than their White peers over a 16-year period, according to a new study.
Hispanic children were three times more likely to be shot to death than White children, the study found. https://t.co/RuRDEMZsCH
— CNN (@CNN) December 21, 2020
“Although these numbers are small, Dr. Goyal notes that there’s a potential rippling effect, with the death of each child having wide-ranging impact on an entire community,” according to a news release from Children’s National, where Goyal is associate division chief of Emergency Medicine and Trauma Services and director of Academic Affairs and Research.
“These findings are likely an underestimate of the true toll,” Goyal told CNN. “This (rate) did not include children who were shot but didn’t die.”
“We had a sufficient enough sample size to show that there were large differences, when we compared deaths of children due to police shootings between Black and White children and White to Hispanic children — we were appropriately powered,” she added. “We would have seen those same results over a larger time period.”
Goyal hopes the study will foster tangible change when it comes to police relations with the Black community.
“Our country is truly reckoning with the differential use of police force in communities of color,” Goyal said. “These disparities extend to youth, and my hope is that this data is a call to action to start engaging in that hard work to truly understand the policies that exacerbate these disparities.”
Mark Flessner, Top Chicago Attorney Resigns Amid Outrage Over Anjanette Young Raid [VIDEO]
*Chicago’s top attorney has resigned amid the controversy over a botched police raid of the home of a Black woman, who was naked and not permitted to put on clothes.
Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner got involved last week with the case related to the police bodycam footage of the February 2019 incident. We previously reported… Anjanette Young was naked and handcuffed when Chicago Police officers burst into her home during a wrong raid incident that city officials tried to cover up.
CBS 2 first interviewed the social worker last November. Young filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video last year, but was denied by the police department. CBS 2 was also denied a similar FOIA request, the outlet reports. A federal court ultimately forced CPD to turn over the video as part of Young’s lawsuit against the CPD. CBS 2 alo obtained the video and aired it while a judge denied the city’s motion to block the broadcast.
According to reports, as of Monday, all of the officers involved in the raid have been placed on desk duty while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates.
Flessner announced his resignation in an email to employees, The Hill reports. He did not say whether he was asked to resign.
READ MORE: Body Cam Video Shows Chicago Police Disrespect & Handcuff Naked Black Woman During Wrong Raid [WATCH]
Chicago’s top attorney Mark Flessner has resigned following a wrongful police raid of a Black woman who was handcuffed naked.
Bodycam footage from the arrest in Feb. 2019 showed Anjanette Young crying and pleading at least 43 times that the police had the wrong address. pic.twitter.com/ZVCsctUwgA
— AJ+ (@ajplus) December 21, 2020
“It is clear that the raid of Anjanette Young’s home was a tragedy that we must learn from,” Flessner said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. “Standing up for racial injustice and fighting for equality within our justice system are crucial matters that we must continue to work toward addressing as a community.”
Flessner told the Chicago Tribune, “I’m resigning because of the firestorm around the whole tape thing,” he in an interview. “I’m being accused of trying to hide it, which is not true.”
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), who initially lied about not having knowledge of the Young raid, apologized to the woman during a press conference.
“I am committed to a full review of everything that occurred surrounding this incident, will take corrective action where appropriate, and will hold people accountable,” Lightfoot said in a statement obtained by The Hill.
Police reportedly acted on information from an informant who said a felon with a gun lived in Young’s home. As it turned out, the suspect lived next door.
“This city has a history of attempting to cover up unfavorable video. That’s all we’re dealing with here,” said Keenan Saulter, an attorney representing Young.
