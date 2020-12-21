race
Nana Stop!: ‘Nana Karen’ Blocks Black Woman from Entering Apt. Bldg; Grandkid Finally Pulls Her Away (Watch)
*”I’mma whup your grandmother’s a**,” a Black woman calmly told a young boy as he pleaded with his “Nana” to stop physically blocking the Black woman from entering an apartment building.
The Black woman and the older white woman were interlocked in the doorway like two boxers in a mutual hold as the young boy tried pulling his grandma away, screaming, “Nana! Nana, please!”
“Nana, please,” the black woman repeated to the woman, while calmly threatening to “beat her a**,” and giving her “three seconds” to move before following through on the threat. The Black woman managed to film and narrate the whole incident as they tussled.
Eventually, “Nana Karen” was pulled away by her screaming grandson, but not without turning back and snapping to the Black woman, “Who are you going to rob?”
“You hear that?,” the Black woman asked with a smirk, while looking into the camera.
Watch the whole incident below:
The Bluest Eye: Oprah Winfrey, Jenna Bush Hager Chat About Their Favorite Book on its 50th B-Day (Watch)
*This year marks the 50th anniversary of Toni Morrison’s first novel, “The Bluest Eye.”
Oprah Winfrey chose the work for her book club 30 years ago, and TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager, who says it’s her favorite book, spoke with the TV titan about their mutual love of the story.
The novel takes place in Morrison’s hometown of Lorain, Ohio, and tells the story of a young African-American girl, Pecola, who grows up during the years following the Great Depression. Set in 1941, the story tells that due to her mannerisms and dark skin, she is consistently regarded as “ugly.” As a result, she develops an inferiority complex, which fuels her desire for the blue eyes she equates with “whiteness” and beauty.
“To be able to read Toni Morrison … is one of the greatest joys in life,” Oprah says.
Winfrey and Bush Hager, who kicked off 2020 together via a Weight Watchers event in January, also chat about the trying months that followed that outing.
Watch below:
Va. Beach Cops Apologize after Humiliating Innocent Black Man in Front of Family & Mall Onlookers (Watch)
*After a viral video showed Virginia Beach police detaining an innocent Black man at Lynnhaven Mall Saturday, Chief Paul Neudigate said his department will review his officers’ handling of the situation, according to The Virginia-Pilot.
The video, shared Sunday by activist Shaun King, shows cops handcuffing a man who was eating with his family. Police escorted him outside and said he matched the description of a suspect, who an officer said was a “Black male with dreads that was wearing all black and was with a boy wearing red.”
“Are you serious right now?” the handcuffed man asked in the video. He said this kind of treatment is why people are marching and why people say “Black Lives Matter.”
After several minutes, the man was released and the officer who handcuffed him apologized.
In a statement Sunday, the police chief said the department wanted to review what happened and address people’s concerns.
“Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn’t do,” Neudigate said. “While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised.”
Former Accelerating Black Global Car Designer Talks Exiting Elite Group to Pursue God’s Purpose with SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
*How many times have you thought about changing careers or jumping into the world of entrepreneurship, but self-doubt and fear kept you from shifting gears?
With America being in the throes of a pandemic, a recession and been forced to reckon with social, economic and racial justice from the African American community, Brian Peterson, who was a member of an elite club, as one of thirty Black car designers in the entire world, decided to listen to his ‘Father,’ as he finally drummed-up the nerve to step out on faith to pursue his purpose, which centers around the homeless, his love for people and using his God-given artistic gift.
MORE NEWS: Tisha Campbell Has Finally Finalized her Divorce from Duane Martin / Video
Ironically, Peterson exited his dream career, at the height of having a production-ready 2021 vehicle in the pipeline, which is the goal of every designer … to have ‘their baby’ on the street and in consumers’ driveways. Peterson, who is such a rarity in the automotive design space, was told during his formative years at a Miami high school, one has a better chance of becoming a professional athlete, although those slots are limited too, but not as limiting, as those in the automotive design arena. And when you add Peterson’s ethnicity to the mix, the pool of slots available in the world of automotive design is virtually unattainable for most artists.
Tune in, as the awe-inspiring, high-achiever shares, with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, how he took a sizable reduction in salary to answer the call of ministry, while his dream career was accelerating. Even more daunting, after finally landing on his true purpose, Peterson had to honor God by foregoing all of his salary in the midst of he and his wife, Vanessa, raising their first newborn.
As we roll into 2021, this one-on-one conversation, with the affable humanitarian and artist, will inspire you to find your purpose and take the necessary risks despite all of the economic indicators and naysayers telling you now is not the time.
Moreover, learn how Peterson rebounded financially, too, while moving beyond his childhood fear from becoming a starving artist. Check out his work on Instagram @ facesofsantaana.
Tune in for our special holiday schedule on SiriusXM and/or one of our FM online affiliates by clicking here. The program with Peterson will air on SiriusXM from Sunday, December 20, 2021 thru Thursday, January, 8. 2021. The program will be aired on the FM outlets on designated days. Our post-holiday weekly programming resumes on all radio outlets on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. Its also the only automotive program airing on SiriusXM.
The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.
Fortson is also the editor of a JeffCars.com, a comprehensive car-buying educational guide, which offers new car reviews, a new-vehicle pricing configurator, a car-payment calculator, steps to avoid predatory automotive lending practices, recall updates and other tools to aid in the purchase or service of a new or preowned vehicle.
Follow him at [email protected].
