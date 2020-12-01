Urban Hip Hop
Lil Wayne Raps About President Trump on ‘No Ceilings 3’ Mixtape [LISTEN]
*Lil Wayne has released side A of his “No Ceilings 3” mixtape and it includes a nod to President Donald Trump.
Weezy gives Trump a shout out on the track “Life Is Good,” a track originally made popular by Future and Drake.
Here’s more from The Blast:
In the original version, Drake raps, “Workin’ on the weekend like usual Way off in the deep end like usual N—– swear they passed us, they doin’ too much Haven’t done my taxes, I’m too turnt up”
Wayne’s version goes, Workin’ on my demons, that’s beautiful Bae off that Reisling, she’s super loose I’m smoking, she says pass it, she’s doing to much Haven’t done my taxes, f—ing with Trump”
Have a listen to the song via the YouTube player above.
The track comes a month after Wayne endorsed Trump’s re-election. He took to social media in October to share that he spoke to #POTUS about the Platinum Plan for Black Americans and providing the community with real ownership.
“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾” he tweeted.
Weezy says he had a great meeting with Trump and shared a photo of them smiling together with thumbs up. He said at the time that he’s endorsing Trump based on his track record on criminal justice reform, and he’s excited about Trump’s Platinum Plan.
Wayne believes it will “give the community real ownership.”
Trump’s Platinum Plan would pump $500 billion into Black communities, and provide better access to equitable education and jobs.
Lil Wayne was recently charged with a felony stemming from an old case where his private jet got searched.
“wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him Wayne. get that fool on the phone. They gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump. 😳 ,” 50 Cent captioned a photo of a headline about the case.
