Lashana Lynch: Actress Confirmed as New 007 in ‘No Time to Die’
*It’s official…. actress Lashana Lynch has been confirmed as the new 007, and she’s making history as not only the first Black woman to take on the iconic role, but the first Black person period.
Daniel Craig will be passing the torch to Lynch, but this does not mean that her character, Nomi, will be the new James Bond. The film, “No Time to Die,” will open with Bond in retirement. It was previously reported that Nomi is the “secret agent who inherits the 007 title while Bond himself is in exile.”
News of her casting was announced last summer, and was met with racist pushback from fans of the Bond franchise.
Trina Parks, who made history as the first black James Bond girl, appearing in “Diamonds Are Forever,” also noted her disapproval over a woman becoming 007.
“Lashana is a great actress, but I don’t really agree with her becoming 007. It is not about her color, but just because Bond, the spy code-named 007, was written by Ian Fleming as a man,” she explained to DailyMailTV.
She continued: “So a black James Bond sure, I don’t see why that could not be a move, but as a man. Miss Bond doesn’t have the same ring to it. I think that there are lots of movies already where you have a woman taking center stage, defeating men – and I like that. But I don’t feel that the James Bond franchise has to go there.”
As noted by MovieWeb, Lynch has addressed the abuse hurled her way over her casting.
“I am one Black woman, if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse. I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”
Here's a look at #NoTimeToDie's Lashana Lynch on the cover of @BazaarUK's Women of the Year December issue.
— James Bond (@007) November 4, 2020
“No Time to Die” will pick up several years after the events of “Spectre.”
Lynch has noted that she wanted to inject some truth into her 007 character.
“I didn’t want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented. In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I’m presenting needs to be 100 percent authentic.”
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, “No Time to Die” is set to arrive in theaters on April 2, 2021.
Sabrina Parr Calls Off Her Engagement to Lamar Odom: ‘He Needs Help’
*A year after announcing their plans to tie the knot, Lamar Odom and fiancé Sabrina Parr have called off their engagement.
Parr confirmed the news on Instagram Wednesday night, noting that the former NBA star has some personal issues that he needs to sort out, PEOPLE reports.
“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”
“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued, adding that she loves him “dearly” but is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”
View this post on Instagram
My Baby Doll looking Naturally Stunning @getuptoparr . She just dropped an incredible e-book called the Natural Body Guide on the steps to having the body that you choose. You see how through God and Hardwork you can achieve greatness. Go cop that e-book, the link is in her bio to get it !!
Odom has been forthcoming in the past about his struggle with drug addiction, but Parr did not specify what exactly caused them to curb their relationship.
“I wish him all the best,” the personal trainer added.
Odom and Parr announced their engagement last November in a Instagram post.
“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned the post adding, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”
Odom and Parr later spoke out about their romance during an interview on Dish Nation.
“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.
“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom.
“When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked.
“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr.
Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian and split after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
LeBron James on Mission to Solve Murder of His Close Friend’s Sister
*LeBron James is demanding justice for the sister of his friend Brandon Weems, who was discovered in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.
Ericka Weems, 37, was pronounced dead at her home on Nov. 2 following a welfare check, and her death has been ruled a homicide, PEOPLE reports.
The Lakers star is now on a mssion to solve her murder and he’s calling on the residents of his hometown of Akron, Ohio, for help.
“My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom,” James tweeted.
AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020
“My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel,” he added.
“She just loved and cared about everybody. She had the biggest heart,” said Brandon in an interview with News 5 Cleveland. “I’m going to miss her dearly.”
Sister Shermaine Weems-Reed also told the outlet, “They just stripped our whole world in the blink of an eye.”
Summit County Crimestoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information about Weems’ death. Anyone with information can call 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO at 274637. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Letitia Wright Tapped to Star in Civil Rights Drama ‘Surrounded’
*Director Anthony Mandler has cast Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell and Michael K. Williams in his civil war drama “Surrounded,” which is set to begin production in New Mexico in November.
Here’s the description via Shadow and Act:
Five years after the Civil War, former Buffalo Soldier Moses “Mo” Washington travels West to lay claim on a gold mine bequeathed by her late slaveowner father. It is a mean, dangerous world for an unaccompanied Black woman and so Mo travels into the deep frontier disguised as a man. After her stagecoach is ambushed, she is tasked with holding a dangerous outlaw captive and must survive the day when the bandit’s gang tries to free him.
The project is the first film from Blackhand Media, a partnership between Mandler and BRON Studios.
Mander will direct from a screenplay by Andrew Pagana and Justin Thomas.
“I couldn’t be more excited that Surrounded is the first film under my partnership with Aaron L. Gilbert’s Bron and the Blackhand Media banner,” said Mandler. “I’ve always loved the Western genre and the opportunity to tell this story from the eyes of a Black female during the Wild West is an honor.”
Meanwhile, Wright can next be seen in “Mangrove,” which tells the story of the “Mangrove 9,” a group of British black activists who were tried for provoking riots during a protest in 1970.
We previously reported… Wright plays the role of Altheia Jones-Le Cointe, a Trinidadian physician and research scientist and also leader in the British Black Panther Movement.
The film takes us through the powerful trial and shows racial tensions between Britain police and Black activists. It comes at a critical time as racial tensions and protests are growing across the world currently.
“I can’t describe this woman in one word. I would just say extraordinary because she made a difference where she was. She’s the everyday woman,” Wright tells EUR in an exclusive interview. “She made a difference when she was in university studying biochemistry. She made a difference to stand up against people who wanted to come into the school.”
