

*It’s official…. actress Lashana Lynch has been confirmed as the new 007, and she’s making history as not only the first Black woman to take on the iconic role, but the first Black person period.

Daniel Craig will be passing the torch to Lynch, but this does not mean that her character, Nomi, will be the new James Bond. The film, “No Time to Die,” will open with Bond in retirement. It was previously reported that Nomi is the “secret agent who inherits the 007 title while Bond himself is in exile.”

News of her casting was announced last summer, and was met with racist pushback from fans of the Bond franchise.

Trina Parks, who made history as the first black James Bond girl, appearing in “Diamonds Are Forever,” also noted her disapproval over a woman becoming 007.

“Lashana is a great actress, but I don’t really agree with her becoming 007. It is not about her color, but just because Bond, the spy code-named 007, was written by Ian Fleming as a man,” she explained to DailyMailTV.

She continued: “So a black James Bond sure, I don’t see why that could not be a move, but as a man. Miss Bond doesn’t have the same ring to it. I think that there are lots of movies already where you have a woman taking center stage, defeating men – and I like that. But I don’t feel that the James Bond franchise has to go there.”

As noted by MovieWeb, Lynch has addressed the abuse hurled her way over her casting.

“I am one Black woman, if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse. I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

Here’s a look at #NoTimeToDie‘s Lashana Lynch on the cover of @BazaarUK‘s Women of the Year December issue. pic.twitter.com/ZOpcAnjpj2 — James Bond (@007) November 4, 2020

“No Time to Die” will pick up several years after the events of “Spectre.”

Lynch has noted that she wanted to inject some truth into her 007 character.

“I didn’t want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented. In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I’m presenting needs to be 100 percent authentic.”

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, “No Time to Die” is set to arrive in theaters on April 2, 2021.