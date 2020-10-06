‘I Beat the Ever-living F*** Out of Him!’ – Trooper Caught on Tape Bragging About Vicious Beating of Black Man [AUDIO]



*A disturbing audio recording has surfaced of a white Louisiana State trooper describing how he viciously beat and choked a Black man in 2019.

The victim, Ronald Greene, died from the injuries he sustained during the violent confrontation with police. The incident occurred after a chase with law enforcement which ended when Greene ran his vehicle into a tree, NBC News reports. Greene allegedly became unresponsive and died during transport to a local medical facility.

His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in May against seven police officers connected to his death.

Now, a year after the tragedy, The Associated Press obtained audio from the body-camera mic of Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, and he’s heard telling another individual what went down during that fateful night with Greene.

Listen to the audio via the Twitter embed below.

“I beat the ever-living f*ck out of him,” Hollingsworth said, adding that he choked Greene and “everything else trying to get him under control.”

“We finally got him in handcuffs when a third man got there, and the son of a b—– was still fighting him, was still wrestling with him trying to hold him down,” he said. “He was spitting blood everywhere and all of a sudden he just went limp.”

Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP, called Hollingsworth’s remarks “disgusting and morally bankrupt.”

“How far did this coverup go?” Collins asked in an interview. “We are deeply saddened in the actions of State Police and call on the governor to take swift and aggressive action.”

“It is shocking that this evidence has been withheld for over a year,” said Lee Merritt, an attorney for Greene’s family.

Hollingsworth was placed on paid leave pending an internal investigation. He was reportedly killed in a single-car accident last week, just hours after he learned he was being fired for over the Greene case.