‘I Beat the Ever-living F*** Out of Him!’ – Trooper Caught on Tape Bragging About Vicious Beating of Black Man [AUDIO]
*A disturbing audio recording has surfaced of a white Louisiana State trooper describing how he viciously beat and choked a Black man in 2019.
The victim, Ronald Greene, died from the injuries he sustained during the violent confrontation with police. The incident occurred after a chase with law enforcement which ended when Greene ran his vehicle into a tree, NBC News reports. Greene allegedly became unresponsive and died during transport to a local medical facility.
His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in May against seven police officers connected to his death.
Now, a year after the tragedy, The Associated Press obtained audio from the body-camera mic of Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, and he’s heard telling another individual what went down during that fateful night with Greene.
Listen to the audio via the Twitter embed below.
“I beat the ever-living f*** out of him,” Louisiana Trooper Chris Hollingsworth BRAGGED after killing #RonaldGreene, a Black man. Cops tried to cover up his death saying it was due to a crash, but audio from Hollingsworth’s bodycam PROVES this was death by COP!! DISGUSTING. pic.twitter.com/FxrKgLYz7q
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 2, 2020
“I beat the ever-living f*ck out of him,” Hollingsworth said, adding that he choked Greene and “everything else trying to get him under control.”
“We finally got him in handcuffs when a third man got there, and the son of a b—– was still fighting him, was still wrestling with him trying to hold him down,” he said. “He was spitting blood everywhere and all of a sudden he just went limp.”
Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP, called Hollingsworth’s remarks “disgusting and morally bankrupt.”
“How far did this coverup go?” Collins asked in an interview. “We are deeply saddened in the actions of State Police and call on the governor to take swift and aggressive action.”
“It is shocking that this evidence has been withheld for over a year,” said Lee Merritt, an attorney for Greene’s family.
Hollingsworth was placed on paid leave pending an internal investigation. He was reportedly killed in a single-car accident last week, just hours after he learned he was being fired for over the Greene case.
West Virginia Woman Sentenced for Murder of Boyfriend (Also Married Her Father)
*A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her boyfriend, and then marrying her father.
31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure was sentenced last Thursday for the February 2019 murder of John Thomas McGuire. His dismembered body was found in a shallow grave in Skygusty, West Virginia on September 24, 2019. Amanda’s father/husband, 55-year-old Larry McClure Sr., was sentenced over the summer to life imprisonment for his role in the crime. Larry previously served time for sex offense charges, PEOPLE reports.
Amanda was estranged from her father, as she was raised by adoptive parents. Once she reunited with Larry, they ended up in an incestuous relationship and tied the knot a month after they killed McGuire.
In a hearing last week, McClure said she killed her boyfriend because her dad “didn’t want anyone else near me.”
A sentencing hearing was held for Amanda McClure this morning — https://t.co/Ko8CYy17hC
— WVNS 59News (@WVNS59News) October 1, 2020
The couple decided to murder McGuire after Larry confessed to his daughter that he loved her and wanted to her to be his wife.
Here’s more from Complex:
It was reported that after that confession was made, Larry paired with Amanda’s sister (Anna) and drove to pick up both Amanda and McGuire in Indiana. The group then made their way to Skygusty, where they lived together for a week-and-a-half. On Valentine’s Day of 2019 Larry reportedly hit McGuire in the head with a bottle of wine. The victim was then tied up, had liquid methamphetamine injected into him, and was strangled with a garbage bag. In previous testimony, Larry admitted McGuire was tortured for two days prior to his death.
McGuire was buried, but less than a week later he was exhumed for the purpose of being dismembered. He was then buried again.
Amanda’s sister Anna is also facing first-degree murder charges for her alleged participation in the killing. She is reportedly awaiting trial.
Texas Police Officer Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Black Man at Gas Station
*The Texas police officer connected to the shooting death of 31-year-old Jonathan Price on Saturday night has been arrested on a murder charge.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Wolfe City police officer Shaun David Lucas has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Price. Hours after his arrest, Lucas reportedly posted his $1 million bond, CBS Dallas reports.
“This is the first step. This man is dangerous and should not be out on bond. The family was relieved to hear of his arrest and are looking forward to his conviction,” said Price family attorney Lee Merritt.
Merritt said the shooting occurred after Price attempted to intervene in a domestic violence incident after noticing a man assaulting a woman at a gas station.
Jonathan Price of TX put up a Facebook post months ago DEFENDING racist cops, & bragging about his addiction to white women. He also bragged about how his 2nd family (who are white) are so great..And how his biological family are trash.
He was killed last night by a white cop. pic.twitter.com/UIlCBwuQSQ
— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) October 5, 2020
“When police arrived, I’m told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on,” Merritt said in an Instagram post Sunday. “Police fired tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they ‘perceived a threat’ and shot him to death.”
The department said Lucas responded to a disturbance call about a possible fight at the gas station and made contact with Price. Lucas “attempted to detain Price, who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away,” according to DPS.
The officer used a Taser stun gun on Price, “followed by discharging his service weapon striking Price,” the department said. Price died at the hospital.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable,” Texas DPS said in a statement.
Family and friends describe Price as a “hometown hero” a “standup guy,” and “mentor who worked with children.”
Shaun David Lucas is in custody for the murder of #JonathanPrice. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.00
This didn’t happen quickly. It should happened the day he murdered JP. John should still be here.
This is step one. Let’s see it through to justice. pic.twitter.com/ydC124MYbG
— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 6, 2020
Many on social media remember Price as the guy who defended racist white police officers, professed his “addicition” to white women and trashed his Black family while praising the white folks who raised him.
Merritt said in a statement on Twitter that Lucas’ arrest should have happened sooner. “This is step one. Let’s see it through to justice,” he wrote.
Ryan Murphy Announces Jeffrey Dahmer Limited Series for Netflix
*Ryan Murphy of “American Horror Story” fame has announced his next project will center on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Netflix has picked up “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” a limited series co-created by Murphy and his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan.
The grisly story will be told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims and on the “police incompetence and apathy” that enabled Dahmer to kill 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, the year he was finally arrested.
Dahmer had sex with many of the corpses and he ate portions of his victims. Police found boxes of body parts inside his home and three heads in a refrigerator. He was eventually sentenced to 15 life terms. He was killed in prison in late 1994.
Carl Franklin will direct the first episode and Janet Mock will write and direct multiple episodes.
Ryan Murphy has set a limited series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer as his next project for Netflix. https://t.co/Q9O6ByvvzN
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 3, 2020
Richard Jenkins has been tapped to star as Dahmer’s father. A casting search is currently underway for the role of Dahmer himself.
In an 1993 interview with Inside Edition, Dahmer said he would continue his killing spree if he was a free man.
Dahmer’s slayings began in 1978 when he killed and dismembered 18-year-old Steven Hicks.
“I always knew that it was wrong after the first killing,” said Dahmer told Inside Edition. At the time he was 33-years-old and imprisoned at the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, Wis.
“As the years went by, and the compulsion became stronger and the obsession more intense, it became the main focus of my life,” said Dahmer.
“The first killing was not planned. I had had fantasies about picking up a hitchhiker and taking him back to the house and having complete control and dominance over him.”
Dahmer curbed the killing while he was in the Army for nine years.
“There was just not the opportunity to fully express what I wanted to do,” he said.
If released, Dahmer said he would repeat his crimes.
“I can’t think of anything that would have stopped me,” he said.
