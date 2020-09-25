Politics
Prior to Early Voting in California, Young Activists Target Black and Brown Millennials, Generation Z-ers
*Early voting in California will begin Monday, October 5. Registered voters will be able to either mail in or drop off their ballots from that day until the day before Election Day, Monday, Nov. 2.
In a deeply divided American electorate, both Democrats and Republicans have been pushing efforts to motivate their respective party bases to get out and vote. And in an election year when a few votes in a handful of swing states will likely determine who will win the U.S. presidency, poll watchers are predicting that young people could be the deciding vote in several places.
“Don’t let anyone keep you from exercising your sacred vote. Make your plan to vote. Grab your vote and head to the polls the first day they are open,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, calling out young people in his speech at the Democratic National Convention in August.
Across California, young voters are speaking out about the issues that concern them this election, and decisions that will affect their future. On Sept. 11, Power California, a civic engagement organization that encourages young people of color to participate in government, hosted their “Fight For Our Future Campaign Kick-Off.”
Young activists from all corners of California spoke about issues coming up in the November election to launch he campaign, which aims to reach more than 150,000 California voters between the ages of 18 and 35 through virtual phone banking and texting.
Annie Gonzalez, the actress known for her role as Lidia Solis on Netflix’s comedy-drama series “Gentefied,” hosted the virtual event. She addressed the struggles that young people of color are facing in the lead up to the election.
According to Power California’s 2020 Youth Poll, 46 % of young people surveyed had difficulty buying food, household supplies or medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 67 % said their state government is not doing enough to address the impact of COVID-19.
“Young people of color have been hit hard by these crises, and their needs and futures must be centered in this election, and always during the recovery, from young essential workers risking everything to take care of us to college students unsure about their future to everyday young people struggling to afford rent,” said Gonzalez.
Kendrick Sampson, activist and actor known for his role as Nathan Campbell on HBO’s popular comedy-drama series “Insecure,” addressed the young people watching the event as well. He stressed the importance of activism and participation.
“I’m inspired by all the young people. It’s what keeps me going and motivated, because y’all are leading the movement across the country. Young people like yourselves are rising up and fueling movements for justice, from Black Lives Matter and calls to defund the police to climate change and immigrant rights. You are the leaders and the moral compass of our nation in every major movement for justice that has been true in our past, and it is still true today.”
Tyler Okeke, a 19-year-old organizer with Power California, asked young people to sign a letter asking Gov. Newsom to endorse Proposition 15. The ballot measure would require commercial and industrial properties to be taxed at their market value. According to Ballotpedia, 40 % of the revenue generated will fund school districts and community colleges.
“It will require decisive action from our elected leaders, especially leaders like Governor Newsom,” he said. “We need leaders who will put people over corporations and take steps to meet California’s most essential human needs while recognizing that young people are the central force of this future that we want for this state.”
Ixchel Arista, a 15-year-old youth organizer with Oakland Kids First, advocated for Measure QQ, a ballot initiative in Oakland which will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in school board elections.
“Students feel the most impact as we spend most of our lives at school, yet have no say in decisions being made for our education. We need to be able to decide who is making these impactful decisions,” said Arista.
Te’Ausha Garcia, a civic engagement organizer with Californians for Justice in Fresno, said, “It’s important that we fight for the solutions that we need, because who else will fight for us? We have to be willing to stand up and fight for what we want. Otherwise the change we desperately need will not be showcased. We must stand up for our rights and really name what it is that we need.”
“We must continue to fight for our right to the future that we deserve. The right to have our most basic human needs met: Clean and fresh air and water, housing, healthcare and education. The right to be free and to live with dignity and without discrimination, the right to determine the future of our democracy and our economy, and we will not stop until we secure these rights. We will not stop until we secure these rights,” said Eugene Vang, a 19-year-old activist from Merced, who organizes with 99 Routes and Power California.
source: Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
Events
NAACP to Host Conversation with Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris
*On Friday, September 25, the NAACP will host a conversation with Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris.
Moderated by CNN Commentator Angela Rye, the event will include Leon W. Russell, Chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors, and Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, and other leaders.
Senator Harris will discuss the national reckoning on racism, the global pandemic and her vision for the future of America. The conversation is a premier event of the NAACP’s 111th national convention and will take place starting at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT.
“We are excited to have a real conversation with Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris about the current climate and where we need to go,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “In the closing of our national convention, we are eager to discuss her plans for the safety and well-being of our communities in America.”
Join us for this critical conversation on naacpconvention.org.
“The NAACP recognizes the overwhelming significance of having the first black woman as a vice-presidential candidate of a major political party,” said NAACP Board of Directors Chairman, Leon W. Russell. “We know that this pivotal moment sets the stage for our continued work to achieve equal justice and now is the time to engage in these conversations as the world faces unprecedented times and new realities during this global pandemic.”
WHAT: Conversation with Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris
WHERE: naacpconvention.org
WHEN: Friday, September 25, 2020, @ 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
WHO:
- Senator Kamala Harris, Vice Presidential Candidate
- Angela Rye, CNN Commentator
- Leon W. Russell, Chairman, NAACP National Board of Directors
- Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP
About NAACP
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.
source:
Marc Banks
[email protected]
News
Trump Dismisses ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power,’ Slams Meghan Markle [VIDEO]
*During a White House press conference Wednesday, Donald Trump refused to commit to a “peaceful transfer of power” should he lose to Joe Biden.
“Win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the election?” a reporter asked. “There has been rioting in Louisville, there’s been rioting in many cities across this country, red and- your so-called red and blue states. Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election?”
“Well, we’re gonna have to see what happens,” Trump replied. He then suggested that “ballots are out of control.”
“You know that. I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”
“I understand that, but people are rioting” the reporter countered. “Do you commit to making sure that there’s a peaceful transferal of power?”
Asked if he’d “commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferral of power after the election,” win or lose, Pres. Trump replies, “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.” https://t.co/JUzMGHCfwo pic.twitter.com/sSxuunLr2t
— ABC News (@ABC) September 23, 2020
Trump replied, “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation,” he said.
“The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”
Watch the moment via the clip above.
Trump also made time to shade Meghan Markle.
Responding to a reporter’s question about Meghan and Prince Harry encouraging “people to vote for Joe Biden,” Trump said “I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she has probably heard this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he’s going to need it.”
During their appearance on the TIME100 Tuesday night, the royal couple urged voters to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”
“What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us,” Harry added.
“We’re six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day,” Meghan said. “Every four years, we’re told, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.”
Politics
Groups for and Against Prop 22 Aim Their Messages to Black Voters as Election Day Nears
*With less than two months left before Election Day, campaigns both defending and opposing Proposition 22 — the ballot initiative that aims to keep gig company drivers classified as independent contractors — are revving up their efforts to reach out to Black voters.
Earlier this month, Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart pumped another $70 million into their campaign to pass Prop 22. The total funds those app-based companies and others have spent on the Yes on Prop 22 public information effort is now $181 million, making it one of the most expensive California initiative information campaigns ever.
The opposition, made up of mostly labor organizing groups, has raised about $4.8 million so far, with funding coming mostly from labor organizing groups.
On Sept 3, the Yes on 22 campaign hosted a press conference for ethnic communities in the state. At the event, community leaders spoke up about why they support the ballot initiative. They emphasized that gig companies provide an easy stream of income for their drivers, and that Prop 22 would keep those jobs in California — and in Black and Brown communities in particular.
“Driving has been a source of relief for these people. It’s easy to sign up, start driving and earning right away, without a lot of the normal barriers that block Black and Latino Americans from working,” said Dr. Tecoy Porter Sr., President of the National Action Network Sacramento Chapter.
Jay King, President and CEO of California Black Chamber of Commerce, said the Black community can not afford massive job losses in the wake of the pandemic.
“One in 10 app-based drivers are Black. Many of them would lose their jobs if Prop 22 is not passed this November. When so much of our community is suffering, we need to encourage and promote new and innovative ways to make income. I encourage everyone to vote yes to save app-based jobs and services,” he said.
On Sept. 9, protesters from Rideshare Drivers United (RDU), an organizing group that has come out against Prop 22, gathered under an Uber billboard in Oakland that read, “If you tolerate racism, delete Uber. Black people have the right to move without fear.” Uber has launched a microsite that promotes that slogan and shares how the company plans to rid its platform of racism and investments it has made in the Black community.
“We are condemning them on their hypocritical ballot measure that would relegate drivers to a permanent underclass without basic rights or voices or privileges. We condemn major companies like Uber and Lyft who are claiming support of a protest movement that has galvanized America, in the middle of a pandemic that has disproportionately affected Black and Brown people in their lives,” Cherri Murphy, an RDU organizer, told California Black Media.
Murphy says there are multiple instances when Uber and Lyft exploit Black drivers and customers, alleging that those companies increase ride prices in Black and Brown neighborhoods. That claim has been supported by a June preprint study by George Washington University.
“If you want to know whether or not Lyft and Uber are doing the right thing, you need to look at their historical measures and tactics. The most recent one is around the preliminary injunction. As opposed to following the rules, what they want to do is invoke fear and have people make a decision based on fear. So their method on threatening people to shut down wasn’t because they’re in a bind. Not a million dollar — a billion dollar — company. Compare that to those who live check to check,” said Murphy.
As they wait to see how Californians will vote on Prop 22, Uber and Lyft are also currently in an appeals process against the preliminary injunction that ordered them to classify their drivers as employees last August.
Jay King, President and CEO of California Black Chamber of Commerce
source: Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
