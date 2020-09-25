‘Bachelorette’ Alum Mike Johnson Says He’s Making the Love He Wants / EUR Exclusive WATCH

*Mike Johnson has made a name for himself leaving “Bachelorette” fans in an uproar after not being selected as the first black bachelor in the franchise.

Even though Johnson hasn’t made history yet on his path to love, he hasn’t given up either. Debuting his new book called “Making The Love You Want,” Mike is now focused on making the love he wants.

EURweb correspondent Monique Loveless sat down with the season 15 The Bachelorette contestant to discuss his relationship status, his new book, and making the love he truly wants.

“I like a woman that has a strong backbone. I like a woman who has confidence in handling themselves. I like a woman who can teach me some things, someone who knows she’s a boss.” Johnson goes on to say “ I want one lady for the rest of my life, I want to build with her, I want a partnership, I want to build businesses, I want to be a mogul couple.”

Before “The Bachelorette” Mike lived a life of anonymity as a financier in Grand Prairie, TX. But once he received the phone call that he was cast on Hannah Brown’s season, life as he knew it completely changed. The Texas native knew on the journey to finding love, his life experiences would be exposed on national TV. Ready to tell his story The Bachelor In Paradise participant was compelled to take a deeper dive into his past leading him to write his debut book.

“I love my title so much because that’s what its all about, making the love you want within my book, within life, and all the things you want out of life. Really starting from within.” Mike let us know that he got so transparent in the book that he had to sit down and have a conversation with his mother whom he’s very close to, about it.

The handsome bachelor has turned his full focus on his philanthropic work, speaking engagements, and continuing being an active mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Get to know Johnson better by purchasing his book “Making The Love You Want” on October 2.