‘Bachelorette’ Alum Mike Johnson Says He’s Making the Love He Wants / EUR Exclusive WATCH
*Mike Johnson has made a name for himself leaving “Bachelorette” fans in an uproar after not being selected as the first black bachelor in the franchise.
Even though Johnson hasn’t made history yet on his path to love, he hasn’t given up either. Debuting his new book called “Making The Love You Want,” Mike is now focused on making the love he wants.
EURweb correspondent Monique Loveless sat down with the season 15 The Bachelorette contestant to discuss his relationship status, his new book, and making the love he truly wants.
“I like a woman that has a strong backbone. I like a woman who has confidence in handling themselves. I like a woman who can teach me some things, someone who knows she’s a boss.” Johnson goes on to say “ I want one lady for the rest of my life, I want to build with her, I want a partnership, I want to build businesses, I want to be a mogul couple.”
Before “The Bachelorette” Mike lived a life of anonymity as a financier in Grand Prairie, TX. But once he received the phone call that he was cast on Hannah Brown’s season, life as he knew it completely changed. The Texas native knew on the journey to finding love, his life experiences would be exposed on national TV. Ready to tell his story The Bachelor In Paradise participant was compelled to take a deeper dive into his past leading him to write his debut book.
“I love my title so much because that’s what its all about, making the love you want within my book, within life, and all the things you want out of life. Really starting from within.” Mike let us know that he got so transparent in the book that he had to sit down and have a conversation with his mother whom he’s very close to, about it.
The handsome bachelor has turned his full focus on his philanthropic work, speaking engagements, and continuing being an active mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Get to know Johnson better by purchasing his book “Making The Love You Want” on October 2.
Cicely Tyson: Hollywood Icon to Release Memoir in 2021
*Hollywood icon Cicely Tyson is releasing a book about her life that is slated to hit bookshelves in 2021.
The memoir, titled “Just As I Am,” will chronicle her early life in Harlem, performing arts training, her career as a dancer and transition into acting, per NewsOne.
“The accolades, the lights, the glamour and glitter—they’re all just ornaments on a tree. It is only a tree’s roots, its origins beneath the soil, that can reveal its entire story,” Tyson said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Every one of my experiences on the public stage has been rooted in my upbringing, those years spent at my mother’s elbow and in the pews of my church. That was my world. That foundation, that core, led me to a lifetime of growth—a wondrous journey that has made me who I am.”
Publisher HarperCollins announced the title on Tuesday, which was penned in collaboration with Oprah Magazine founding editor Michelle Burford.
“At 95, I’m only beginning to fully understand my identity.” https://t.co/DGDjnIzU9z
— ESSENCE (@Essence) September 17, 2020
Here’s more from Essence:
The book will detail not only her friendships with iconic actors such as Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, Ossie and Ruby Davis, Richard Pryor and James Earl Jones, but will also shed light on her moments with other luminaries, including Maya Angelou, Nelson and Winnie Mandela, Aretha Franklin and even Quincy Jones.
“Every one of my experiences on the public stage has been rooted in my upbringing, those years spent at my mother’s elbow and in the pews of my church. That was my world. And that foundation, that core, led me to a lifetime of growth—a wondrous journey that has made me who I am,” she continued.
“Just As I Am” will be released on January 26, 2021.
Barack Obama’s Memoir ‘A Promised Land’ Set for Release AFTER Election: Nov. 17
*Finally, we’re getting word that former US President Barack Obama‘s long-awaited memoir is set to go on sale starting November 17, two weeks after this year’s presidential election. It’s also worth noting that the tome will come in two parts.
Volume one is titled “A Promised Land” and according to publisher Penguin Random House, the book will trace Obama from his childhood through his first term in the White House, culminating in the death of Osama bin Laden.
“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office,” Obama said in a statement.
“Along with being a fun and informative read, I hope more than anything that the book inspires young people across the country – and around the globe – to take up the baton, lift up their voices, and play their part in remaking the world for the better,” the former president added.
There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody. pic.twitter.com/T1QSZVDvOm
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2020
The first volume will be released in 25 languages and the publisher plans to print 3 million copies.
A publication date for the second volume has not yet been set and will be announced at a later date.
The first volume of the book will also cover his early political activism through the 2008 presidential campaign, where he defeated Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination and then beat John McCain in the general election to become the nation’s first African American president.
Lest you forget that Barack and Michelle Obama signed a two-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2017 and were reportedly paid $65 million.
Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming” was released last year and went onto become a mega-seller which also prompted a super successful tour that was interrupted b y the coronavirus crisis.
The man who occupied the White House from 2008 – 2016 has authored two other books: ‘Dreams From My Father,’ published in 1995, has sold more than 3.3 million copies in the United States and Canada and ‘The Audacity of Hope,’ which was published in 2006, has sold more than 4.2 million.
For more info, hit up ObamaBook.com.
Beyoncé’s Pastor Kicks Off Book Release with Sept. 17th Tina Knowles Lawson IG Live Interview
WESTMONT, IL — Tina Knowles Lawson, mother of Beyoncé, will feature an interview with longtime friend and IVP author Juanita Campbell Rasmus on Thursday, September 17, on her Instagram Live Talks with Mama Tina.
This interview, with special guest Michelle Williams, will kick off the launch week for Juanita’s highly anticipated book Learning to Be: Finding Your Center After the Bottom Falls Out.
Tina Knowles Lawson and her family were some of the first members of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Houston, which Juanita and husband, Rudy, started in 1992. St. John’s is also where Beyoncégrew up singing in the choir. Thousands have joined the St. John’s family over the past twenty-eight years, making it one of the most culturally diverse congregations in the country.
Tina penned the foreword for Learning to Be and wrote, “I’ve experienced this light in my faith walk and with powerful, resilient people like Juanita Campbell Rasmus, a woman I met in 1986 when I opened my first salon, and she became a faithful client. She set an example for the power of prayer and worship, and I later became one of the first members of St. John’s Church. Over the years, I’ve witnessed Juanita navigate the highs and lows of marriage, motherhood, ministry, and womanhood. I’ve seen her journey from the self-professed ‘good girl’ to a leader who wholeheartedly seeks God with a level of authenticity, transparency, and grace that is unmatched. And in this book, she inspires us to do the same.”
After the official launching of Learning to Be on Tuesday, September 15, Juanita will be featured on Black Authors Matter TV that evening at 8:30 p.m. CDT. Juanita also has a TED Talk on the topic of her book titled Learning to Be: Why Is It So Difficult?
In Learning to Be Juanita describes what she called “the crash” and what her counselor labeled “a major depressive episode.” This experience landed Juanita, a busy pastor, mother, and community leader, in bed. In addition to exhaustion and depression, she experienced a spiritual dark night of the soul. When everything in her life finally came to a stop, she found that she had to learn to be—with herself and with God—all over again.
Juanita wrote, “I chose to share my story because all too often in Western culture, and especially in the church, we are reticent to discuss mental health along with the related spiritual implications. It is my hope that telling my story will shed light on the resources available to someone in the aftermath of a mental health diagnosis . . . and provide courage to wait in the darkness, because often that’s where the real treasures are stored.”
In addition to copastoring St. John’s, Juanita cofounded Bread of Life Inc., a nonprofit corporation, with Rudy in 1992. They began serving meals to the homeless in the sanctuary at St. John’s. Juanita most recently teamed up with Tina and Beyoncé to help forty thousand flood victims recover in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. In addition to addressing issues of health and disaster relief, Juanita launched the Temenos Community Development Corporation in 2006, which recently completed over thirty million dollars in housing development projects for the previously homeless in downtown Houston. She also founded The Art Project, Houston to empower the city’s homeless to become hope-filled painters and artisans who craft their own livelihood and create lives filled with new possibilities.
For more about Juanita visit JuanitaRasmus.com. Also tune into her Instagram Live interview with Tina Knowles Lawson, which will be posted on Tina’s Instagram profile page on Thursday, September 17, at noon eastern standard time.
