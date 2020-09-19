Politics
FRRC Announces Voteteenth: It’s Time to Free the Vote!
*Miami, FL – Today, September 19th, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC) is hosting Voteteenth, a day of action and celebration to advance the modern day struggle for voting rights in America.
Voteteenth will rally artists, influencers, activists and communities to support FRRC’s efforts to protect the vote and defend democracy in the November election. Supporters include producer and civil rights activist Scott Budnick as well musician and activist Flo Rida (Tramar Lacel Dillard).
“Voteteenth is not just a celebration of democracy, it’s a call to action,” said Desmond Meade, Founder of FRRC. “FRRC will not rest until we free the vote for every one of Florida’s 1.4 million returning citizens who want to make their voice heard and their vote counted. We expanded democracy in 2018 and want to make sure everyone who is eligible to vote gets registered, and we want those who would deny returning citizens their voice to know that we’re not going anywhere.”
“In 2018, when Floridians overwhelmingly voted to grant returning citizens the right to vote, I was unbelievably proud of my home state,” said Flo Rida. “But now these voting rights are under attack, with fines and fees keeping many returning citizens from registering. On Voteteenth, we’re standing up to defend democracy, because money shouldn’t stand in the way of anyone’s inalienable right to vote.”
“We cannot have a conversation about voting rights in America without talking about returning citizens and what is going on in Florida today. FRRC is doing the work to defend democracy at a time when it is more important than ever. ” said Scott Budnick, Founder of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. “Voteteenth and the unwavering commitment of FRRC will ensure the voices of Florida’s returning citizens are heard at the polls this election year.”
With less than 30 days from Florida’s October 5th voter registration deadline and with the U.S. District Courts recently upholding a modern day poll tax, FRRC is committed to paying the fines and fees of Florida’s returning citizens, people with past felony convictions) through their Fines & Fees program, empowering people with past convictions to become eligible voters. To learn how you can get involved, visit the
FRRC is a grassroots, membership organization run by Returning Citizens (people with felony convictions) who are dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with convictions, and creating a more comprehensive and humane reentry system that will enhance successful reentry, reduce recidivism, and increase public safety.
