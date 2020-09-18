Social Heat
Davis Banner Couldn’t Stay Quiet – Defends Himself Against Allegations in Fatal Car Accident / WATCH
*If you haven’t heard, earlier this week, #DavidBanner posted a photo of a past car accident and explained that he still has physical effects from it.
Shortly after, the brother of the man who was killed in the accident accused David of being responsible for his brothers death—-and now Banner his responding.
Check out what he has to say via the IG post below
Jerry Harris Porn Case: U.S. Attorney’s Office Releases Sexually-explicit Evidence
*Earlier we reported that ‘Cheer‘ star Jerry Harris, 21, was arrested on child pornography charges. Following reports, the U.S. Attorney’s Office released the sexually-explicit evidence, including photos and screenshots of messages in Harris’ child porn case.
While the disgraced Netflix docuseries star has admitted to exchanging photos and videos with underage boys (upwards of 15 boys) and repeatedly soliciting them to connect in person, the shocking evidence made public was the nail in the coffin. As the federal charges pile up in a 28-page complaint, included are disturbing text and social-media messages.
In screenshots, Harris allegedly wrote to one teen boy on Snapchat, who was performing a cheerleading position called “the needle,” “Do it naked and take a video and show me.” In a separate exchange, after the boy told Harris he was only 13, he allegedly proceeded to request pictures of the boy’s “face …. and booty.” After giving in and sending photos of his private parts to Harris, he allegedly reciprocated with photos of his own, including one of him masturbating. Harris is also accused of enticing a 15-year-old boy into performing anal and oral sex in a bathroom during a cheerleading camp in 2019.
MORE NEWS: Chozyn 3’s ‘Baecation’ Spotify Streams Surge 371% – Tune Also on Amazon’s Breakthrough R&B Playlist / WATCH
Dawn Porter Discusses Her New Film ‘The Way I See It’ – EUR Exclusive / WATCH
*Award-winning documentary filmmaker DAWN PORTER – whose work has appeared on HBO, PBS, Discovery and Netflix – and most recently “John Lewis: Good Trouble” discusses her new project based on the New York Times #1 bestseller #TheWayISeeit
It’s an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic Presidents in American history, #BarackObama and #RonaldReagan, as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer @petesouza. The official White House Photographer, Souza was an eyewitness to the unique and tremendous responsibilities of being the most powerful person on Earth. The #movie reveals how he transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people.
The #film will be in theaters Sept 18 and will air on #MSNBC on Oct 9.
INTERESTING: ‘Ready Or Not’: The Inspiring Doc About a High School Senior who Runs for Houston City Council
Wait. Did Kanye West Really Tell Campaigners to Stop Fornicating Outside of Marriage?!
*Kanye West is determined to win the presidential race and he’s making sure he has the “perfect” staff to get him in office.
According to a new report by the New York Times, the rapper allegedly told campaigners to avoid ‘fornicating’ outside of marriage.
Although a reason for that specific request wasn’t shared, it does line up with some of the ideas West has previously voiced during his campaign and attributed to his Christian beliefs. The New York Times reports that Kanye West also wants to bring back prayer in schools and give more government support to religious groups.
As Forbes points out, this is not the first time West has encouraged those around him to keep sex between married partners only.
The 43-year-old reportedly made the same request last year for people he worked with in the studio while recording his latest album, “Jesus Is King.”
In a series of text and phone exchanges with a Times reporter published by the paper, Kanye also made it clear that he believes he will become president, and if all doesn’t go well, he’s going to try again in the next four years.
HERE WE GO AGAIN: Cops Call for Backup Instead of Simply Handing Over Traffic Ticket to Black Teen. Mom Confronts Officers. (Watch)
